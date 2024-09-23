Manufacturing and AI Leader Çağlayan Arkan Joins Sight Machine Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced that manufacturing and AI leader Çağlayan Arkan has joined its Board of Directors.

Over decades of global business leadership, Arkan has served as an industrial engineer, entrepreneur and global go-to-market leader for Microsoft and Siemens. Most recently, through his 21 years at Microsoft, Arkan played a central role in establishing Microsoft's leadership in the manufacturing sector, where among other roles he served as Vice President and Global Lead, Industrial Metaverse & AI, and previously as Vice President, Global Strategy and Sales Lead, Manufacturing & Supply Chains.

Before joining Microsoft in 2003, Arkan was General Manager and a board member at Siemens.

"In the field of industrial AI, Çağlayan is one of the giants," said Jon Sobel, Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder. "Sight Machine is fortunate indeed that Çağlayan is bringing his leadership, his uniquely deep and global perspective, and his entrepreneurial spirit to our company, and it is our privilege to welcome him to our board."

"I am honored to be joining Sight Machine as a board director," Arkan said. "Sight Machine is a unique and amazing force in bringing real-time manufacturing and operational data together, and equally importantly, in enabling Industrial AI to build insights and transform operations, fast and economically for their clients. I am energized to be part of this fascinating team and their journey accelerating industrial transformation for manufacturing companies globally."

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation by capturing and structuring data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. With insights powered by artificial intelligence, manufacturers can now scale efficiency, quality and sustainability solutions across their production processes and factory networks, and extend the impact to their broader supply and value chains. Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. ( www.sightmachine.com ).

