Manufacturing Institute honors Shaw's Sandy Johnson with 2026 STEP Ahead Award

STEP Ahead honors women leaders who are making a lasting impact on manufacturing through leadership, mentorship and community engagement.

DALTON, Ga., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw Industries Group Inc.'s (Shaw) Sandy Johnson, Director of Culture Enablement, has been named a 2026 STEP Ahead Awards Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute. The national recognition honors women leaders who are shaping the future of manufacturing through excellence, innovation and service.

As director of culture enablement, Johnson has built enterprise-wide networks of divisional champions and sponsors, launched Shaw Inclusion Teams, and led initiatives that strengthen belonging and engagement across the organization.

One of Johnson's most impactful contributions is the creation of Shaw's Bridge program, which connects associates — many from manufacturing roles — to skills development, mentoring and hands-on learning opportunities. The program supports associates in transitioning into salaried roles in engineering, IT and operations leadership pathways and has impacted more than 40 individuals to date.

"Sandy exhibits an immense passion for building and nurturing strong, effective teams. She is consistently able to assess the cultural needs across the enterprise and develop key programs and processes to address those needs," says Carlene Blanding, VP of Talent Strategy & Culture Enablement for Shaw Industries. "It is my absolute pleasure to work with Sandy and see the impact she has on our people."

Beyond her professional impact, Johnson is deeply engaged in her community. She mentors at-risk students through Dalton Public Schools, serves on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Compassion House, and has opened her home to foster children in need — demonstrating a lifelong commitment to service and empowerment.

The STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in manufacturing while inspiring the next generation through mentorship and community involvement. Honorees will be recognized during the STEP Ahead Awards Gala on April 23, 2026, in conjunction with the Manufacturing Institute's leadership conference.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex®, COREtec®, Shaw Floors®, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial®, Shaw Contract®, Shaw Sports Turf®, Shawgrass®, Southwest Greens®, Watershed Geo® and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with approximately $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

ABOUT THE MANUFACTURING INSTITUTE

The Manufacturing Institute works to build and strengthen the manufacturing workforce for today and tomorrow to create a workforce prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. This is done through implementing groundbreaking initiatives, convening industry leaders, conducting innovative research and promoting public policy that supports the sector as it meets the opportunity of modern manufacturing. Through this work, the MI furthers individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. For more information, please visit: https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/

