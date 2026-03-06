Shaw Industries Vice President of Global Sustainability Candi Hampton Recognized as 2025 IWBI Visionary Leadership Award Recipient

Award recognizes individuals for exceptional leadership in advancing health and wellbeing in the built environment

DALTON, Ga., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) announces that Vice President of Global Sustainability Candi Hampton has been honored with the 2025 IWBI Visionary Leadership Award by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This award recognizes individuals for exceptional leadership in advancing health and wellbeing in the built environment through client education and cross-industry collaboration. The recognition comes as part of IWBI's annual Community Awards, which celebrate leaders committed to promoting people-first places — spaces designed to prioritize occupant health and wellbeing.

"We are proud to recognize the 2025 Community Award honorees, the visionaries catalyzing a global shift toward people-first places. The healthy building movement's evolution is a direct result of their tireless dedication and resolve," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "These leaders aren't just making an impact; they are fundamentally redefining their industries and forging the future of WELL."

Hampton spearheads Shaw's sustain[HUMAN]ability® strategy, which puts people at the heart of the company's sustainability efforts. Almost 90 percent of the products Shaw makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified® – having been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness.

In addition to driving Shaw's sustainability progress forward, Hampton is a member of the IWBI Global Commission for Healthy Indoor Quality and a Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute changemaker. She was named a 2025 Women MAKE Awards Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute, which recognizes women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.

"Candi's dedication to sustainability has made a profound impact on both Shaw and the broader industry," said Shaw President and CEO Tim Baucom. "We're proud of our legacy of leadership and the tremendous work Candi has done to continually build upon that foundation to create a better future for our customers, associates, communities and the company."

Hampton's work exemplifies the company's commitment to people and the planet.

"I'm truly honored to receive the IWBI Visionary Leadership Award and to be included alongside so many inspiring leaders from around the world," said Hampton. "At Shaw, we believe in the power of spaces and the ability for the places where we spend so much time to positively impact lives. I'm grateful to be part of a company and a community committed to creating better places to live, work, and play—through optimization of Shaw's products and through collaboration and information sharing with partners around the world."

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex®, COREtec®, Shaw Floors®, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial®, Shaw Contract®, Shaw Sports Turf®, Shawgrass®, Southwest Greens®, Watershed Geo® and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with approximately $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL WELL BUILDING INSTITUTE

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

