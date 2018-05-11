Manufacturing, Supply and Logistics Segments Face Modern Business Growth

According to data published by Grand View Research, the global supply chain analytics market size was worth USD 2,725.1 million in 2016 and is expected to gain traction over the forecast period of 2018 - 2025. By segment, manufacturing analytics and logistics analytics segments are presumed to grow respectively at a CAGR of 17.6% and 16.6% over the next eight years. However, the manufacturing segment occupies the largest market share in 2016. Meanwhile, the high technology products segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment with a CAGR of over 18.7% over the next eight years. These positive projections can be attributed to rapid increase in volumes of business data across various industries, as well as the increasing demand for timely delivery and product availability. Manufacturing companies are under pressure to meet the rising demand, while maintaining the same margin levels. Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL), Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS), Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS)

The collaboration between manufacturers and suppliers are crucial to meet the increasing demands. A report by Forbes published data from a survey conducted by 3M Corporation, the number 12 ranked supply chain in the world, according to Gartner. 3M has surveyed 237 suppliers across the United States to gain more insight into the modern manufacture-supplier relationship. The findings reflect supplier sentiment around all organization they supply, and are not specific to 3M. The big takeaway from the survey is, "Confirmation that supplier partnerships drive innovation and growth when properly fostered and managed, with half of those surveyed reporting they have previously held back from making customer recommendations (and still do) because there isn't a productive channel to work it through."

Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) earlier this week announced breaking news that it, "has engaged IR specialists MZ Group (MZ) to manage a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets."

MZ Group will work closely with Xspand management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to grow the Company's visibility in the investment community. This structured campaign will highlight Xspand's recent business successes along with its status as a vertically integrated, full-service innovator in the product development space.

Xspand Products Lab's disruptive platform enables crowdsourced innovation and provides a turnkey product development service to innovators, leveraging its vertically integrated and full-service model. Offering a full suite of services ranging from product design to IP services to sales and fulfillment, Xspand's model provides a risk mitigated platform to bring new products to market at maximum speed and with minimal capital inputs.

MZ has a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm has six offices across North America, a strong presence in Asia and Brazil, and maintains extensive relationships with investors throughout Europe. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director of MZ North America, Greg Falesnik, will be advising Xspand in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including coordinating roadshows in key cities and building brand awareness with the financial media.

"Xspand is excited to partner with MZ Group as our investor relations partner as we work to grow our opportunity base with our strategic partnership with Edison Nation," said Chris Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of Xspand Products Lab, Inc. "I believe that our current growth prospects are greater than at any prior point in company history. This is truly an exciting time to be a part of the Xspand story."

Matt Hayden, Chairman of MZ Group North America, commented, "MZ Group is pleased to partner with Xspand, who is de-risking and modernizing the rapid product development process by providing innovators with a capital-light, flexible and truly turn-key solution. We strongly believe that Xspand's profitable, full-service and vertically integrated model will resonate with our investors, and along with our guidance and execution, will ultimately help grow value for the company's shareholders."

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies. On April 4, 2018, the company announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. The acquisition supports Celestica's strategy to expand its portfolio of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions to deliver added value to customers. Through this acquisition, Celestica is gaining deep expertise in the design and manufacture of ruggedized electromechanical solutions primarily for military and commercial aerospace applications. Atrenne Integrated Solutions is an advanced, vertically-integrated, component and system provider serving aerospace, defense, computing, communications, and other technology-driven industries.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company provided global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of a new 432,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia. The facility is adjacent to Plexus' existing Riverside manufacturing facility in Penang and when combined will result in a 37-acre Riverside campus. The total investment for the facility expansion is approximately $40M. The new site is anticipated to be operational by the end of Plexus' fiscal 2018.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) provides worldwide engineering services, integrated technology solutions and manufacturing services (both electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision machining services) to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. On April 25, 2018, the company announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Quarterly revenue was $608 million. First quarter revenues from higher‐value markets were in line with expectations, including strong demand in Test & Instrumentation from semi‐capital equipment customers. Higher‐value markets were up 12% year‐over‐year from Test & Instrumentation and Medical markets.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is a global leader in additive technology solutions for industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products and Education. For nearly 30 years, a deep and ongoing focus on customers' business requirements has fueled purposeful innovations - 1,200 granted and pending additive technology patents to date - that create new value across product lifecycle processes, from design prototypes to manufacturing tools and final production parts. On April 23, 2018, the company unveiled a range of new solutions designed to accelerate the use of additive manufacturing on the factory floor. Announcements include an expanded number of 3D printers compatible with carbon fiber composite material. Headlining the introduction is the new F900 Production 3D Printer, which is the third generation of the company's flagship FDM system. Features include an MTConnect-ready interface with production-ready accuracy and repeatability. Manufacturing with additive technology is not a distant future. Stratasyscustomers widely use its Fortus Production 3D Printers today for rapid tooling, jigs, fixtures and part production applications.

