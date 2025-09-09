Manufacturo Opens Tokyo Office to Support Growing Demand for Cloud Platform for Manufacturers

BREA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturo, provider of a cloud platform for advanced manufacturing in the aerospace, defense, and space industries, today announced it has officially completed incorporation of its Japan subsidiary, Manufacturo Japan KK, and opened a Tokyo office to further support the adoption of its manufacturing platform.

The company also announced it has named industry veteran Gerry Fosnick to lead the office and growth plans for the company in Japan. Fosnick is an accomplished Japanese-speaking executive with 25 years of experience leading manufacturing software companies in Japan.

Manufacturo COO Kenzo Takai said, "Japan has long been a global leader in precision manufacturing, innovation, and quality — values that align perfectly with Manufacturo's mission. Opening our Tokyo office is more than a geographic expansion; it's a commitment to supporting Japanese manufacturers as they scale new technologies and tackle increasingly complex production challenges. We're thrilled to welcome Gerry Fosnick to lead this next phase of growth in Japan."

Gerry Fosnick, Country Manager, Manufacturo Japan KK, said, "Manufacturo offers something uniquely valuable to manufacturers in Japan: a fast, flexible platform purpose-built for complex, high-stakes production environments. I've spent my career helping Japanese manufacturers adopt cutting-edge technologies, and I'm excited to bring Manufacturo's platform to this market — where quality, traceability, and adaptability are not optional, but expected."

Japan is among the world's leading manufacturing nations, typically ranking third globally in terms of manufacturing output. Japan's aerospace sector ranked third in global output in a recent PwC report. The Japanese aerospace and defense market is projected to reach USD 76.43 billion in 2025.

Manufacturo provides a cloud platform built for complex manufacturing. The Manufacturo platform unifies production, quality, change management, traceability, and compliance in a fast, adaptable system. Manufacturo enables manufacturers to stay aligned, improve continuously, and adapt without friction, with customer-driven enhancements delivered at a rapid pace to meet the ever-changing demands of complex production environments. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Brea, CA, USA, the company also has offices in Krakow, Poland, and Tokyo, Japan.

