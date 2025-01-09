Manufacturo supports Divergent in advancing manufacturing innovation

BREA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a mission to develop and provide adaptive, high-performance, scalable hardware for the automotive and aerospace & defense industries, Divergent Technologies, Inc. (Divergent) seeks to reinvent data-driven manufacturing in high-complexity environments.

To deliver on their ambitious plans, Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software-hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing—the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™)—allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures. DAPS transforms the economics and environmental impact of manufacturing complex structures for vehicles of all types by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex.

By combining software and hardware into a fully integrated digital framework, DAPS ensures a continuous digital link from design through production.

Challenge

To realize their vision at scale, Divergent needed to extend the end-to-end data flow across the increasingly complex production landscape. They required a solution capable of integrating large and intricate systems, such as entire vehicles with extensive Bills of Materials (BOMs). Beyond automated processes, Divergent sought visibility across all manufacturing operations to drive data-based continuous improvements and maximize efficiency across departments.

Solution

Divergent selected Manufacturo for its ability to seamlessly integrate into their digital ecosystem, meeting the need for a comprehensive digital thread across complex production systems. Manufacturo's clean, intuitive UI and dedicated engineering support were pivotal in Divergent's decision, as both teams share a collaborative history and are united in their mission for innovative, efficient manufacturing.

The partnership between the two manufacturing technology disruptors offers a range of significant benefits:

Extended digital thread: Manufacturo integrates directly with Divergent's DAPS. All operations—from automated systems to general assembly—are connected through a unified data chain, enabling complete digital visibility.

Manufacturo integrates directly with Divergent's DAPS. All operations—from automated systems to general assembly—are connected through a unified data chain, enabling complete digital visibility. Enhanced data management: The flexible data architecture in Manufacturo enables Divergent to create custom APIs, seamlessly linking key data back to its Factory Operating System. These custom APIs improve data flow across all functions, further supporting Divergent's continuous improvement strategy.

The flexible data architecture in Manufacturo enables Divergent to create custom APIs, seamlessly linking key data back to its Factory Operating System. These custom APIs improve data flow across all functions, further supporting Divergent's continuous improvement strategy. Enforced continuous improvement: With Manufacturo's real-time data visibility, Divergent can more effectively pursue and achieve continuous improvement goals. Quick access to data across departments allows for proactive issue resolution, driving efficiencies and aligning with Divergent's objective of a more sustainable, adaptive manufacturing process.

Results

Manufacturo's solution complements Divergent's vision of a fully digital, adaptive production environment that minimizes waste and maximizes efficiency. With the Manufacturo engineering team fully dedicated to evolving the platform's capabilities, Divergent can continue their breakthrough mission, knowing their unique production requirements are met.

As a result of their collaboration, Divergent and Manufacturo have achieved impactful outcomes that propel change and advance manufacturing innovation:

Mission alignment: The Manufacturo platform supports Divergent's vision for a fully digital, unified adaptive data framework that optimizes designs, reduces material use, and eliminates the need for upfront expenses.

The Manufacturo platform supports Divergent's vision for a fully digital, unified adaptive data framework that optimizes designs, reduces material use, and eliminates the need for upfront expenses. System evolution: Manufacturo's engineering team has empowered Divergent by evolving platform capabilities to ensure they support Divergent's mission and vision.

Manufacturo's engineering team has empowered Divergent by evolving platform capabilities to ensure they support Divergent's mission and vision. Innovation reinforcement: Together, the two partners have successfully reinforced their shared goal of redefining industrial sustainability in high-tech, high-complexity manufacturing.

"Collaborating with Divergent has been an inspiring journey, partnering with a true pioneer in industrial digital manufacturing. Their groundbreaking DAPS™ system is reshaping the future, seamlessly merging software and hardware into a cohesive, next-generation solution. At Manufacturo, we're proud to amplify DAPS's potential and effectiveness by enabling a fully integrated, holistic data flow and digital thread that connects every facet of the manufacturing process, delivering a unified, intuitive user experience. Together, we're driving transformative change—revolutionizing manufacturing economics and championing sustainability for a smarter, greener future." Zane Shewalter, CXO, Manufacturo

The relationship forged by Divergent and Manufacturo exemplifies how the manufacturing platform can evolve to advance digital transformation in complex industries seamlessly. By combining Divergent's pioneering DAPS with Manufacturo's robust data integration capabilities, the two partners are setting new standards in efficiency, sustainability, and manufacturing innovation.

To learn more about Manufacturo, visit https://manufacturo.com/

To learn more about Divergent, visit https://www.divergent3d.com/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Manufacturo, Inc.