Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners leads $130 million refinancing of Sylmar to support expansion strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners, the private credit platform of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, today announced that it is acting as administrative agent and sole lender on a $130 million senior secured credit facility for the Sylmar Group ("Sylmar" or "the Company"). Based in Los Angeles, Sylmar specializes in acquiring and growing businesses in the water and wastewater sectors. The investment refinances the Company's prior credit facility and supports its ongoing growth strategy, including a recent acquisition, and provides capital for future acquisitive expansion.

Since its founding in 2019, Sylmar has built a nationwide platform providing essential water treatment and utility services to utility and commercial customers across the United States. The Company's brand portfolio includes ProChem, EAI Water, Clearwater Industries, R2J Chemical Services, and Eastern Technologies Inc.

"Sylmar is a fast-growing leader in industrial water services, delivering critical solutions that support regulatory compliance and operational reliability," said Jack Wyatt, a Managing Director at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. "We are pleased to support Sylmar with a flexible capital solution to help advance its immediate needs and long-term, acquisition-driven growth. This transaction exemplifies our experience in structuring creative financing for companies in complex, essential industries."

"This transaction aligns with our credit strategy focused on investing in well-positioned middle-market companies across targeted sectors, including attractive niche industrial subsectors with durable, recurring customer demand, and we have built meaningful experience as a lender in the water services segment," said Scott Soracoe, a Managing Director and Co-Head of Industrials at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners.

"Our mission at Sylmar is to build the future of water. Over the last five years, we have grown to a size and scale where we needed a trusted, long-term credit capital partner to help us deliver for our customers and our dedicated team of water professionals," said Peter Brooks, Sylmar CEO. "Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners has the knowledge of our industry, flexibility on structure, and tailored strategies to help us meet our growth goals. We're excited to continue growing together."

