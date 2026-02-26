Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners leads recapitalization of AC Milan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners, the private credit platform of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced that it is acting as the administrative agent on a credit facility for Associazione Calcio Milan ("AC Milan" or "the club"), a premier Italian professional football club based in Milan. The investment supports the recapitalization of the club's existing facility in partnership with private equity sponsor RedBird Capital Partners.

AC Milan has been synonymous with championship level football since its founding in 1899. The club has won a number of championships – from 19 Serie A Championships and seven Champions Leagues/European Cups to a FIFA Club World Cup.

"AC Milan is a 126-year-old globally recognized brand and a leader in European football, supported by an entrenched fan base," said Nick McClelland, a Partner and Co-Head of Consumer and Retail at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. "This investment reflects our ability and commitment to leading financings for sports franchises globally. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the RedBird team in support of AC Milan's continued growth."

About Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners

Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners is a $19.51 billion private credit platform that combines the private credit expertise and specialized capabilities of Manulife Investment Management and Comvest Credit Partners, bringing together scale, permanence, and deep market knowledge. The platform provides creative and flexible financing solutions to both sponsored and non-sponsored companies. Alongside Manulife Investment Management's $24 billion private equity program and global distribution network, the platform offers a full spectrum of private credit, supported by deep origination channels, rigorous underwriting discipline, and the financial strength of one of the world's largest global insurers. For more information, please visit https://www.comvest.com.

1 AUM as of September 30, 2025, in U.S. dollars (USD).

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies and provides strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate, focusing on two core ecosystems – Sports, Media & Entertainment and Financial Services. The firm currently manages over $14 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

