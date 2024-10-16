Manulife / John Hancock Convenes Global Leaders Driving the Future of Health and Wellness at Second Longevity Symposium

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Joins Line Up of World-Class Speakers

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock, along with its parent company Manulife, is hosting its second Longer. Healthier. Better. Longevity Symposium in Boston following its inaugural event in 2023. Global leaders across public and private sectors will convene over the next two days to share the latest research and innovations driving longevity, and how best to prepare for a longer, healthier, better life.

"We're proud to host this event in Boston — a hub for longevity innovation," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "We firmly believe that our role as an insurer goes far beyond paying claims — we have a responsibility to drive innovation and accelerate offerings that improve not just how long we live, but how well we live. That includes helping our customers save and prepare for the financial future they want. It's good for our business, for our customers and for our communities. Through events like this symposium, we're doubling down on our mission to help people live longer, healthier, better lives."

The event agenda includes sessions with innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders addressing the key tenets of longevity, from nutrition and weight management, stress, sleep, and health care delivery, to the power of early cancer detection and treatment, and more. Confirmed speakers include Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and an impressive lineup of leading academics, scientists, physicians, and athletes, including:

Dr. Lisa Genova , Ph. D, Neuroscientist and bestselling author

Dr. Mark Hyman , Founder and Senior Advisor to the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine

, Dr. BJ Miller , Mental health advocate & Co-founder of Mettle Health

Dr. Josh Ofman , MD, MSHS, President, GRAIL

, Dr. Matthew Walker , Professor of Neuroscience at the University of California, Berkeley ; Founder and Director, Center for Human Sleep Science

"Massachusetts is home to incredible institutions driving significant breakthroughs across industries, including finance and health," said Governor Maura Healey. "It's an honor to join John Hancock in convening world-renowned health and longevity experts here in Massachusetts to share insights on how we can all work together to help more people live longer, healthier, better lives."

Since 2015, John Hancock has offered customers access to its industry-leading John Hancock Vitality Program, which motivates and rewards customers for the small, everyday things they do to stay healthy or improve their health. The Longevity Symposium builds on the Vitality program's commitment to helping customers take these small, everyday steps. Recent program updates include:

Galleri: John Hancock recently expanded access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test, Galleri ® , to eligible Vitality PLUS customers ages 40-49 who are at an elevated risk for cancer based on additional cancer risk factors. 1 John Hancock was the first life insurer to offer customers access to the test which scans for a common signal from more than 50 types of cancer — most of which have no recommended screening protocol.

recently expanded access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test, Galleri , to eligible Vitality PLUS customers ages 40-49 who are at an elevated risk for cancer based on additional cancer risk factors. was the first life insurer to offer customers access to the test which scans for a common signal from more than 50 types of cancer — most of which have no recommended screening protocol. Prenuvo: Earlier this year, John Hancock became the first life insurance company to offer eligible customers discounted access to Prenuvo's whole body MRI scan, which can help enable early detection for cancer, lifestyle diseases, neurological diseases, and other health conditions. 2

Earlier this year, became the first life insurance company to offer eligible customers discounted access to Prenuvo's whole body MRI scan, which can help enable early detection for cancer, lifestyle diseases, neurological diseases, and other health conditions. WHOOP: John Hancock Vitality members can now save $30 on a WHOOP membership, plus 20 percent off WHOOP apparel and accessories. WHOOP is a comprehensive health and fitness wearable that tracks your sleep, strain, stress and recovery, providing insights into your body all on a minimalist screen-free device.3

Additionally, as people live longer, the need to financially prepare for potentially longer retirements becomes increasingly important. As part of Manulife's global wealth and asset management business, John Hancock Retirement serves millions of American workers with retirement plans to provide tools and guidance that can help individuals stay invested over the long term.

The Longer. Healthier. Better. Longevity Symposium is designed to showcase Manulife and John Hancock's leadership in the longevity space as part of the company's global Impact Agenda and its mission to empower sustained health and well-being. Earlier today, Manulife announced the ten winners of its Prospering in Longevity Challenge through UpLink, the World Economic Forum's open innovation platform, as part of their shared efforts to find accessible solutions that can help people live longer, healthier, better lives.

1 The Galleri test is only available to registered John Hancock Vitality PLUS members who are 40 years of age or older and have completed the Vitality Health Review (VHR) for the current program year. For eligible polices with Face Amounts of $500,000 in life insurance coverage or greater, 100% of the cost of the test will be subsidized. For policies with Face Amounts less than $500,000 in coverage, 50% of the cost of the test will be subsidized. Test eligibility is also subject to Grail's clinically informed criteria, as well as additional cancer risk factors for those ages 40-49. The offer of discounted access to the Galleri test is subject to change. Access to the Galleri test through the John Hancock Vitality Program is not currently available in all states. The Galleri test is manufactured and distributed by GRAIL, LLC. John Hancock does not provide medical advice, is not involved in the design or manufacture of the Galleri test and is not responsible for the accuracy or performance of the Galleri test. 2 Access to the Prenuvo scan through the John Hancock Vitality Program is not currently available in all states. The Prenuvo scan is developed and administered by Prenuvo and its affiliated professional entities. John Hancock does not provide medical advice or guidance on further diagnostic testing or treatment following the Prenuvo scan, is not involved in the design or administration of the Prenuvo scan and is not responsible for the accuracy or performance of the Prenuvo scan. 3 Customers must have an up-to-date WHOOP membership and use an iOS device to earn John Hancock Vitality points with WHOOP. The WHOOP discount through the John Hancock Vitality Program is not currently available in New York. All WHOOP memberships automatically renew as an annual membership at the then current price. Additional fees for shipping WHOOP band or apparel and accessories and tax are dependent on location.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, AI, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 40 million people in 40 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are available only to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, may vary based on the type of insurance policy purchased and the state where the policy was issued, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy. To be eligible to earn rewards and discounts by participating in the Vitality program, the insured must register for Vitality and in most instances also complete the Vitality Healthy Review (VHR).

John Hancock insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

About John Hancock Retirement

John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For more than 50 years, we've helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.4 We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans—and no two plan participants—are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, advisors, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers proven results.4

4 "PLANSPONSOR 2024 Defined Contribution Recordkeeping Survey© 2024 Asset International, Inc.," PLANSPONSOR, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, John Hancock serviced 57,226 [OR over 57,000] retirement plans with 3,224,445 [OR over 3.2 million] participants* and $226,468,994,513.86 [OR over $226 billion] in AUMA.

* Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance.

As of June 30, 2024, John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA) supported 52,252 plans, 1,559,650 participants, and $ 109,387,555,662.60 in AUMA. John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York supported 2,694 plans, 73,817 participants, and $ 6,015,253,137.22 in AUMA. John Hancock Retirement Plan Services LLC supported 2,280 plans, 1,590,978 participants, and $111,066,185,714.04 in AUMA. Participant Counts reflect all active participants.

