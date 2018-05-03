Manulife Announces Election of Directors

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % Ronalee Ambrose 1,132,104,155 99.60% 4,591,932 0.40% Joseph P. Caron 1,131,769,609 99.57% 4,926,478 0.43% John M. Cassaday 1,101,665,088 96.92% 35,030,999 3.08% Susan F. Dabarno 1,131,988,977 99.59% 4,707,110 0.41% Sheila S. Fraser 1,123,516,443 98.84% 13,179,644 1.16% Roy Gori 1,134,202,536 99.78% 2,493,551 0.22% Luther S. Helms 1,130,974,038 99.50% 5,722,049 0.50% Tsun-yan Hsieh 1,119,382,065 98.48% 17,314,022 1.52% P. Thomas Jenkins 1,121,619,430 98.67% 15,076,657 1.33% Pamela O. Kimmet 1,130,752,586 99.48% 5,943,501 0.52% Donald R. Lindsay 1,130,699,614 99.47% 5,996,473 0.53% John R. V. Palmer 1,122,417,862 98.74% 14,278,225 1.26% C. James Prieur 1,131,901,299 99.58% 4,794,788 0.42% Andrea S. Rosen 1,134,385,515 99.80% 2,310,572 0.20% Lesley D. Webster 1,132,013,137 99.59% 4,682,950 0.41%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Manulife also announced that John M. Cassaday has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Manulife and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, effective immediately. Mr. Cassaday has served as Vice-Chair since December 7, 2017, ensuring a smooth transition with the retiring Chairman, Richard B. DeWolfe. Mr. DeWolfe has retired from the Board, having completed his term.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of March 31, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $26.9 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

