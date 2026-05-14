Manulife Announces Election of Directors

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Manulife Financial Corporation

May 14, 2026, 17:06 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                         TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Nicole S. Arnaboldi

923,106,544

99.19 %

7,569,575

0.81 %

Guy L.T. Bainbridge

908,415,354

97.61 %

22,260,765

2.39 %

Nancy J. Carroll

920,908,127

98.95 %

9,767,992

1.05 %

Julie E. Dickson

927,556,188

99.66 %

3,119,931

0.34 %

J. Michael Durland

920,976,611

98.96 %

9,699,508

1.04 %

Donald P. Kanak

928,659,130

99.78 %

2,016,989

0.22 %

Donald R. Lindsay

887,578,840

95.37 %

43,097,279

4.63 %

Anna Manning

928,957,110

99.82 %

1,719,009

0.18 %

John S. Montalbano

928,892,606

99.81 %

1,783,513

0.19 %

May Tan

918,057,264

98.64 %

12,618,855

1.36 %

Leagh E. Turner

928,667,625

99.78 %

2,008,494

0.22 %

Philip J. Witherington

928,909,491

99.81 %

1,766,628

0.19 %

John W. P-K. Wong

920,724,122

98.93 %

9,951,997

1.07 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife  

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

Media Relations:
Fiona McLean
Manulife
437-441-7491
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:
Derek Theobalds
Manulife
416-254-1774
[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

21%

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