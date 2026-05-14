Manulife Announces Election of Directors

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TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") announced today that each of the following 13 nominees proposed to be elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today has been elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Nicole S. Arnaboldi 923,106,544 99.19 % 7,569,575 0.81 % Guy L.T. Bainbridge 908,415,354 97.61 % 22,260,765 2.39 % Nancy J. Carroll 920,908,127 98.95 % 9,767,992 1.05 % Julie E. Dickson 927,556,188 99.66 % 3,119,931 0.34 % J. Michael Durland 920,976,611 98.96 % 9,699,508 1.04 % Donald P. Kanak 928,659,130 99.78 % 2,016,989 0.22 % Donald R. Lindsay 887,578,840 95.37 % 43,097,279 4.63 % Anna Manning 928,957,110 99.82 % 1,719,009 0.18 % John S. Montalbano 928,892,606 99.81 % 1,783,513 0.19 % May Tan 918,057,264 98.64 % 12,618,855 1.36 % Leagh E. Turner 928,667,625 99.78 % 2,008,494 0.22 % Philip J. Witherington 928,909,491 99.81 % 1,766,628 0.19 % John W. P-K. Wong 920,724,122 98.93 % 9,951,997 1.07 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website (www.manulife.com/annualmeeting) and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Relations:

Fiona McLean

Manulife

437-441-7491

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Derek Theobalds

Manulife

416-254-1774

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation