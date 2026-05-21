Manulife Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

Changes Include Canada Segment, Hong Kong, AI and Data, and Technology and Operations

New Team Structure Enables Execution Against Strategic Priorities for Long-term Growth

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has announced changes to its executive and senior leadership teams across Canada, Hong Kong, AI and Data, and Technology and Operations to enable sustainable, long-term growth as the company executes its refreshed enterprise strategy.

"These important leadership changes ensure we have the right capabilities, both at the enterprise level and in our key markets of Canada and Hong Kong, to achieve our bold ambition and deliver against our new strategic priorities," said Phil Witherington, President and CEO of Manulife. "As we responsibly scale AI to deliver value and improve the customer experience, it is critical that we're structured to move at pace and with operational excellence. I am confident that we have the right leadership team to deliver on Manulife's next chapter of long-term growth."

Changes to Manulife's leadership team are effective as of July 1, 2026:

Patrick Graham has been appointed President & CEO, Manulife Canada , joining the Executive Leadership Team. Most recently serving as CEO, Manulife Hong Kong & Macau, Patrick has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the insurance and financial services industry, along with a track record of delivering results at scale both regionally and in multiple geographies across Asia. He will bring deep distribution expertise and extensive health experience to Manulife's home market as the team works to become the undisputed insurance leader in Canada.

has been appointed , joining the Executive Leadership Team. Most recently serving as CEO, Manulife Hong Kong & Macau, Patrick has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the insurance and financial services industry, along with a track record of delivering results at scale both regionally and in multiple geographies across Asia. He will bring deep distribution expertise and extensive health experience to Manulife's home market as the team works to become the undisputed insurance leader in Canada. Wilton Kee will succeed Patrick as CEO, Manulife Hong Kong & Macau , subject to regulatory approval, ensuring continuity and execution momentum across one of Manulife's largest markets in Asia. Appointed CFO in 2022 and, later in March 2026, additionally appointed as Deputy CEO, he will bring diversified expertise and strategic vision to the role with a focus on creating long-term growth. Wilton joined Manulife in 2013 and has since held a number of senior leadership roles across pricing, product, and health in Hong Kong and Macau.

will succeed Patrick as , subject to regulatory approval, ensuring continuity and execution momentum across one of Manulife's largest markets in Asia. Appointed CFO in 2022 and, later in March 2026, additionally appointed as Deputy CEO, he will bring diversified expertise and strategic vision to the role with a focus on creating long-term growth. Wilton joined Manulife in 2013 and has since held a number of senior leadership roles across pricing, product, and health in Hong Kong and Macau. As Manulife continues to scale responsible AI adoption and value creation across the enterprise, Jodie Wallis, Chief AI Officer, will now report directly to Phil Witherington joining the Executive Leadership Team with an expanded scope that includes both AI and enterprise data. Since joining Manulife in 2020, Jodie has demonstrated outstanding leadership in deploying artificial intelligence at scale as a core enterprise capability that is driving growth, efficiency and enhancing customer experiences.

will now report directly to Phil Witherington joining the Executive Leadership Team with an expanded scope that includes both AI and enterprise data. Since joining Manulife in 2020, Jodie has demonstrated outstanding leadership in deploying artificial intelligence at scale as a core enterprise capability that is driving growth, efficiency and enhancing customer experiences. Earlier this year, Rahul Joshi shared his intent to retire as Chief Operations Officer. To optimize for operational excellence and end-to-end service delivery, Shamus Weiland has been appointed to an expanded remit as Chief Technology & Operations Officer . Shamus joined Manulife in 2019 and has led transformative initiatives across Technology, providing strong and trusted oversight and articulating an innovative future vision for the firm.

shared his intent to retire as Chief Operations Officer. To optimize for operational excellence and end-to-end service delivery, has been appointed to an expanded remit as . Shamus joined Manulife in 2019 and has led transformative initiatives across Technology, providing strong and trusted oversight and articulating an innovative future vision for the firm. Stephanie Fadous, Chief Actuary, will take on accountability for Inforce Management and Reinsurance, ensuring continued focus and execution against this important portfolio.

Additionally, Karen Leggett, Global Chief Marketing Officer, has shared her intent to retire at the end of this year, with a successor to be named in due course. Karen's remit is essential to achieving Manulife's ambition to be the number one choice for customers, and there will be a smooth transition of her responsibilities over the coming months. From bringing Manulife's brand promise to life, to driving AI, customer leadership, and significant digital transformation – Karen's leadership over the years has been essential to shaping Manulife's success.

"I want to recognize and thank Naveed Irshad and Rahul Joshi for their leadership and many contributions to Manulife's transformation," Witherington added. "Congratulations to Patrick Graham, Jodie Wallis, Shamus Weiland, and Wilton Kee for their new appointments – and thank you to Stephanie Fadous for taking on an expanded remit. I am excited for what's to come."

Manulife's refreshed enterprise strategy launched in November 2025. Read more here.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

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SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation