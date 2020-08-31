Manulife Announces Resignation of Rona Ambrose from Board of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced that Rona Ambrose has resigned from its Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2020, to accept a full-time employment position.

"Rona's experience and perspective have been of great value to the Board during her tenure," said John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife. "We appreciate her advice and counsel over the past three years and wish her only the best in the future."

Visit Manulife.com for more information on the Company's Board of Directors and Corporate Governance.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

