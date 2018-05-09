Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering

TORONTO, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") has successfully completed its previously announced offering of $600 million principal amount of subordinated debentures.

The debentures are MFC's first green bond issuance in Canada, with an amount equal to the net proceeds intended to be used to finance or refinance, in part or in full, new and/or existing Eligible Assets as defined in the Manulife Green Bond Framework (the "Framework"), which is available on Manulife's website. The Framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond Principles 2017, and directs the use of proceeds towards renewable energy, green buildings, sustainably-managed forests, energy efficiency, clean transport, sustainable water management and/or pollution prevention and control.

The 3.317% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due May 9, 2028 were issued under a prospectus supplement dated May 7, 2018 to MFC's existing short form base shelf prospectus. Details of the offering are set out in the prospectus supplement which is available on the SEDAR website for MFC at www.sedar.com. The debentures were offered through a syndicate of dealers co-led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

The debentures have not been and will not be registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States and any public offering of the securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2017, we had about 35,000 employees, 73,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 26 million customers. As of March 31, 2018, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $26.9 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as "MFC" on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under "945" in Hong Kong.

