Manulife declares preferred share dividends

C$ unless otherwise stated                               TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC   SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after September 19, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2023:

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.369828 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.373625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.384938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.371375 per share
About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.  

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

