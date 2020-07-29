Manulife Investment Management's latest Global Intelligence report provides economic recovery insight and identifies growth opportunities amid pandemic-induced volatility

Discusses geopolitical factors affecting economic response to COVID-19 across the U.S., Europe , and India

Identifies macro trends accelerated by the pandemic, including the increasingly desperate search for yield

Showcases the real asset opportunities that remain and the appetite for ESG investments

TORONTO and BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today released its biannual Global Intelligence report, a firmwide outlook highlighting notable perspectives from its private and public markets investment teams - and read in nearly 200 countries. Key themes in the report include what we expect during the stages of economic recovery, disruption within emerging markets like India, the opportunities for timberland assets amid expanding carbon offset markets, the myriad challenges in addressing the pandemic's impact on the European Union, and how emergency central bank measures have obscured looming bond market risks.

"As the global economy recovers from the fast and dramatic downturn experienced earlier this year, we believe market volatility will continue and accelerate the macro trends already at work, including an increasingly desperate search for yield," said Christopher P. Conkey, CFA, head of public markets at Manulife Investment Management. "While we remain optimistic that calmer waters lie ahead, complex risks continue to affect investment behaviors. The latest edition of Global Intelligence provides information to help clients assess the landscape with clear eyes, a long-term perspective, and the support of expert teams."

"While private markets have not been immune to the global pandemic's economic impact, we still see nuanced opportunities to suppress risk and improve returns on a variety of private market assets," said Stephen J. Blewitt, head of private markets at Manulife Investment Management. "We're helping investors find opportunities that provide diversification, dependable cash yields, inflation protection, and low correlations with mainstream financial markets, as reflected in this latest report."

Notable asset class themes, shifts and guidance within Global Intelligence include:

" India at the crossroads of disruption—a tipping point for growth" — Senior Portfolio Manager Rana Gupta and Research Analyst Koushik Pal share how the pandemic has accelerated digitization and reconfiguration across areas of the economy including grocery retail and durables manufacturing.

— Senior Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst share how the pandemic has accelerated digitization and reconfiguration across areas of the economy including grocery retail and durables manufacturing. "Timberland Investing and the promise of carbon markets" — Global Head of Timber Investments Thomas G. Sarno, Managing Director of Economic Research Keith A. Balter and Director of Forest Economics Mary Ellen Aronow discuss how timberland owners can find a new, more diversified revenue stream as the carbon offset market grows and ESG factors assume more significant roles within investors' portfolios.

— Global Head of Timber Investments Thomas G. Sarno, Managing Director of Economic Research and Director of Forest Economics discuss how timberland owners can find a new, more diversified revenue stream as the carbon offset market grows and ESG factors assume more significant roles within investors' portfolios. "How emergency central bank measures have obscured looming bond market risks" — Senior Portfolio Managers Roshan Thiru , CFA, and Daniel S. Janis III explore how central bank intervention policies designed to contain market fallout have obscured risk for fixed-income investors.

— Senior Portfolio Managers , CFA, and explore how central bank intervention policies designed to contain market fallout have obscured risk for fixed-income investors. "The three stages of the global economic recovery" — Global Chief Economist & Global Head of Macroeconomic Strategy, Frances Donald , discusses a three-stage recovery, each with its own set of key themes, bringing about different kinds of opportunities and risks.

— Global Chief Economist & Global Head of Macroeconomic Strategy, , discusses a three-stage recovery, each with its own set of key themes, bringing about different kinds of opportunities and risks. "Assessing Europe's response to Covid-19" — Senior Strategist Stuart Thomson, CFA, examines the state of the geopolitical landscape in Europe and the challenges of addressing the pandemic's impact on the European Union.

