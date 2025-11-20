Manulife John Hancock Retirement Appoints Anne Thibeault as Head of Product

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife John Hancock Retirement, the U.S. Retirement business of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, welcomes Anne Thibeault as the new Head of Product. In this role, Anne will lead Product Strategy and Transformation, Product Delivery, and the Benefits Consulting Group (BCG), helping to shape the future of Manulife John Hancock's retirement offerings to drive better outcomes for plan sponsors, financial professionals, and participants in the United States.

"Anne is a strategic and forward-thinking leader with deep expertise in the retirement space," said Wayne Park, CEO of Manulife John Hancock Retirement. "Her experience in driving transformation and delivering innovative, participant-focused solutions will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our product offerings to meet the needs of today's retirement savers."

Anne brings more than 20 years of experience in the retirement industry, with a strong track record of leading innovation across product strategy, financial wellness, and participant engagement. She joins Manulife John Hancock from Empower, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Empower Advisory Group and prior to that, she was Vice President, Head of Product Delivery, where she played a key role in integrating and evolving Empower's product capabilities following the acquisition of Prudential's retirement business.

Having held a variety of leadership roles, Anne's diverse background and collaborative leadership style have made her a respected voice in the industry and a champion for delivering meaningful value to clients and participants.

"I'm excited to join Manulife John Hancock Retirement and contribute to a mission-driven organization that puts participants at the center of everything they do," said Anne Thibeault. "I look forward to working with the team and partnering with advisors and TPAs to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help people achieve financial security and retire with confidence."

Anne holds an MBA from the University of Hartford and a BA in Economics from Stonehill College. She is also an active community leader, having served on several nonprofit boards and industry committees.

About Manulife John Hancock Retirement

Manulife John Hancock Retirement is the U.S. retirement business of Manulife Investment Management. For more than 50 years, John Hancock has helped people plan and invest for retirement; today, we're one of the largest full-service providers in the United States.[1] We take a hands-on consultative approach based on the idea that no two plans—and no two plan participants—are exactly alike. We partner with plan sponsors, advisors, and third-party administrators to ensure that every plan is personal to the participant and delivers proven results.

As of September 30, 2025, Manulife John Hancock Retirement serviced over 57,000 retirement plans with over 3.3 million participants* and over $131 billion in AUMA.

* Participant Counts reflect all active participants with a balance.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

