Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori to participate in virtual fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 22nd Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 9. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Live and replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

