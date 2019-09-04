Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 9, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast through manulife.force.com/Events-Presentations. An archived version of the replay audio will be available the day after the live event at the same location for six months.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of June 30, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

