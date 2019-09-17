ManyChat Ushers In a New Era of Chat Marketing and Expands Platform with the Launch of SMS and Email

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManyChat, the first and only Chat Marketing platform, today announced that it has added SMS and email to complement its Messenger Marketing technology. In an industry first, marketing agencies, sophisticated marketers, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and solopreneurs can now use ManyChat to create interactive marketing campaigns that span multiple channels from a single drag-and-drop interface within ManyChat's Flow Builder. In addition, ManyChat also announced Shopify integration, PayPal payment options with Facebook Messenger, and a new mobile app for live chat.

Collectively, ManyChat has more than 1 million users, 800,000 Facebook pages, and over 500 million consumers who interact with businesses on the platform. Over 8 billion messages are exchanged on ManyChat's platform each month across more than 170 countries.

"Chat Marketing is the future of business to customer communications. With more than 2 billion people using messaging apps, businesses can now connect with customers from the start of the relationship, through the transaction and beyond, without ever leaving the chat interface. It's instant, interactive, private, personalized, and engaging," said Mikael Yang, ManyChat CEO and co-founder. "Chat Marketing is dramatically changing the way businesses work and how they acquire, retain, and service their customers."

New Channels: SMS and Email

With over 2 billion people now using messaging apps, ManyChat is at the forefront of helping businesses connect with customers in a personalized and conversational way. With the addition of SMS and email, ManyChat is the only Chat Marketing platform that gives marketing agencies and businesses the full range of options they need so they can use the right channel for the right message all through ManyChat's Flow Builder. Flow Builder allows the users to see a visual representation of the entire customer interaction including messages and actions.

Shopify

ManyChat's new direct integration with Shopify, the leading e-commerce platform, allows businesses to craft automated conversations based on shopper behavior such as abandoning a product in their cart or visiting a product page. ManyChat e-commerce customers like Sapling, Chandler Tool, and KiddoLab have found that using ManyChat to personalize the shopping experience through interactive conversations increases conversions and lowers customer acquisition costs.

Mobile App for Live Chat

ManyChat also unveiled a new mobile app for its live chat functionality. ManyChat was the first platform to combine automation and live chat in a single product so businesses could easily transition between automation for the easy questions, but still provide a personal touch when the situation demanded. With the new mobile app, ManyChat has made it easier to access and resolve open customer conversations that require real-time attention.

PayPal

ManyChat has expanded its payment options from Stripe to include PayPal for more payment options within Messenger. Businesses of all types can charge clients for their services without ever leaving a Messenger conversation.

Additional key benefits of the expanded ManyChat include:

Maximizes engagement by deploying the right channel at the right time – Messenger for engaging, interactive experiences; SMS for time-sensitive reminders or updates; and email for recurring updates and longer-term follow-ups.





New channels work within ManyChat's Flow Builder, allowing marketing agencies and companies the ability to keep conversations going across channels without worrying about technical details or having to set up multiple tools.





Increases opt-in rates by allowing users to easily share phone numbers and email addresses with a single click.

Companies and agencies from a broad range of industries rely on ManyChat, including e-commerce, online services, and education as well as more traditional businesses like retailers, gyms, salons, restaurants and others. Building automated, multi-channel conversations and marketing campaigns on the platform is free and simple and can be launched in a few hours.

About ManyChat

ManyChat helps marketing agencies and the small to medium-sized businesses they serve grow and engage with customers through the right channel at the right time by leveraging popular messaging apps like Facebook Messenger as well as SMS and email. With billions of people across the world now using messaging to communicate, ManyChat's Chat Marketing platform helps businesses connect with customers in a personalized and engaging way. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook , Messenger , Instagram , or Twitter .

