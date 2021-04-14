Manzanita Sol Makes its Big Apple Debut by Giving Back to NYC's Best Local Bites

For one weekend only, Saturday April 17 and Sunday April 18, the brand is partnering with some of NYC's most beloved Black and Hispanic owned food trucks to cover free eligible meals and a cold, refreshing 20 oz. Manzanita Sol for all customers. Recognizing that some of these small business owners and their communities could use support now more than ever after the past year, Manzanita Sol is giving back to the trucks and their customers while celebrating the unique neighborhood flavors that keep the city running.

"New York is a place where you'll find diverse cuisines around every corner and food trucks are what bring that authentic taste of home paired with a refreshing Manzanita Sol to the streets of the city," said Angie Martinez, who helped announce the initiative. "That's what I've always loved about this city and why I'm so proud to be working with Manzanita Sol to celebrate it."

Located across the city and spanning Puerto Rican, Dominican, Jamaican, and Trinidadian specialties, participating food trucks include:

Lechonera La Piraña , 766 E 152nd St (corner of Wales Ave. and 152nd Ave.), South Bronx ( 1-7 pm ET )

, 766 E 152nd St (corner of Wales Ave. and 152nd Ave.), ( ) Headed by the infamous machete-wielding "La Piraña" who is known for his classic Puerto Rican pork dishes.

El Punto Final , 559 W 185th St, Washington Heights ( 3-9 pm ET )

, 559 W 185th St, ( ) Family owned and run, El Punto Final focuses on delivering a taste of home to the Dominican community.

Nio's Trinidad Roti , Newkirk Ave. and Nostrand Ave., Flatbush ( 12-7 pm ET , Saturday only)

, Newkirk Ave. and Nostrand Ave., Flatbush ( , Saturday only) Run by a mother and daughter duo that serve up Trinidadian and other Caribbean specialties, curries, and roti in Brooklyn .

specialties, curries, and roti in . Island Spice Grill , 492 Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem ( 12:30-6 pm ET )

, 492 Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem ( ) Jamaican and other Caribbean food created by a couple who channeled their efforts to keep essential workers fed during the pandemic.

Participation will be limited to one free eligible meal and one free 20 oz. Manzanita Sol per customer. To accommodate demand, each food truck will only offer a limited menu of eligible items during the promotion period, available while supplies last.

In addition, Manzanita Sol will provide each vendor with $10,000 to help further support their business. Recognizing that street vendors are the fabric of the city, Manzanita Sol looks to show its support for iconic local trucks and their communities beyond launch weekend. This program ladders up to PepsiCo's "Racial Equality Journey" commitment where together with The PepsiCo Foundation, it is investing more than $570 million over five years to lift up Black and Hispanic businesses and communities in the U.S., address issues of inequality, and create opportunity, including increasing its spending with Hispanic- and Black-owned suppliers and funding community engagement initiatives.

"Just as apple is a familiar flavor from home for many New Yorkers with Latin American and Caribbean roots, the diverse food trucks in the city also give that familiar taste of home they know and love," said Esperanza Teasdale, vice president and general manager of the Hispanic Business Unit for PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Manzanita Sol is happy to give back to these cherished and loved neighborhood vendors that have worked tirelessly, many over generations, to serve their communities."

Available widely in New York City for the first time, Manzanita Sol can be found in 20 oz. and 2-liter bottles at retail channels across the New York metro area, including local bodegas, delis, grocery chains and other independent small businesses. Consumers can learn more about the campaign online and through special content with Angie Martinez here.

ABOUT MANZANITA SOL

Manzanita Sol is a delicious, lightly carbonated apple soda bursting with juicy red apple flavor that'll make your taste buds dance. The crisp, refreshing flavor is from real apple juice and tastes great with a meal or when quenching your thirst. Manzanita Sol will liven up your day and is a refreshingly different alternative to other flavored sodas.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo