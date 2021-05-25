MAP Partners with Glia to Strengthen Digital Member Service for Credit Unions

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced a partnership with Members Access Processing (MAP), a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) that provides Visa card services for credit unions. By leveraging Glia's Digital Member Service platform, MAP's credit union clients can modernize how they support members in a digital world.

MAP is the nation's only aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. By leveraging Glia's Digital Member Service platform, MAP's credit union clients can meet their members where they are in the payments process and support them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—and guide them using CoBrowsing . This allows for better, more efficient member support with tasks such as disputing transactions, card and account maintenance and account opening. And, such an approach extends the CUSO's high touch, consultative service model into the digital domain.

"As digital usage continues to rise, it's a strategic imperative for credit unions to be able to form strong member relationships from within digital channels," said Cyndie Martini, president and CEO of MAP. "Glia's platform allows for credit unions to engage members from where they are in their journey, eliminating the need for disjointed, clunky phone experiences. This ultimately drives efficiencies for the credit union while creating a more cohesive, enjoyable experience for members."

"Unitus has been able to greatly enhance our member service with the introduction of our virtual branch experience powered by Glia," said Corlinda Wooden, chief retail officer, Unitus Community Credit Union. "We're very excited about Glia's partnership with MAP and the opportunity it offers credit unions across the country."

"Consumers expect every business they interact with to deliver quick, seamless service and support, and their credit unions are no exception," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "By partnering with us and making Digital Member Service a critical part of their digital transformation, MAP will be able to help its financial institution clients boost member satisfaction and loyalty while strengthening their overall competitive positions."

About Glia: Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 150 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

