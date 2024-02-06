Map Your Show Accelerates European Expansion

Map Your Show

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Map Your Show, a globally recognized leader in event management technology, is excited to announce a strategic expansion of its operations in Europe, marked by the appointment of Jason Stookey as Vice President of International Business and upcoming participation in the prestigious International Confex show in London on February 28-29.

With over two decades of experience, Stookey joins Map Your Show, bringing a rich portfolio of expertise in the event and exhibition industry. His appointment is a significant step in Map Your Show's ongoing commitment to extending its international reach.

Stookey expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, "Map Your Show's innovative approach and commitment to excellence are key drivers for its international growth. I am eager to contribute to this journey and forge new pathways in Europe."

Map Your Show is currently the technology partner for Europe-based partners like IBC 365 and Integrated Systems Events. The company's presence at the International Confex show is part of the strategic expansion to more European events and provides an ideal platform for showcasing its proven exposition and conferencing solutions to the European audience, further solidifying its role as a global leader in the event technology space.

To support this growth, Map Your Show expanded its team with the addition of specialized account management personnel to serve European customers during their normal business hours. This move ensures that the company's renowned customer-centric approach is mirrored in its European operations, offering exceptional service and support.

According to Don Kline, CEO, "Map Your Show's expansion into Europe represents a significant milestone in the company's history. It reflects our commitment to adapting to the needs of the global event management industry."

For more information about Map Your Show and its services, and to learn more about their participation in International Confex, please visit www.mapyourshow.com.

About Map Your Show: Map Your Show is your event technology partner. For 20 years, our technology has been trusted by the world's leading event organizers including CES, Infocomm, Informa, and Clarion. MYS offers the technology solutions you need to power your event: building an expo floor plan, helping exhibitors stay on top of their deadlines, navigating attendees through the event with a mobile app, and selling booths and advertising. Our technology powers expositions and conferences so that organizers can focus on what matters most: delivering a successful event. 

Media Contact:
Joanna Harvey 
[email protected]

