Mapa Broker Took Part in the World Leaders Congress at Harvard, Presenting Its Innovative Alliance with Copart and the Prototype of the New Mapa App

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapa Broker (@mapabroker) participated in the World Leaders Congress held at Harvard on October 9–10. During the event, Erika Rodríguez, Mapa's co-founder, delivered a talk titled "The Business of Second Chances: Car Auctions," offering a transformative perspective on the automotive industry and the power of reinvention—in business and in life.

In her presentation, Erika compared vehicles that go to auction with the second chances people have to start over, highlighting how Mapa's vision has enabled thousands of Latinos in the United States to understand, participate in, and grow within the car auction business.

"Just as cars have a second chance at auctions, people also have the power and the right to reinvent ourselves," said Rodríguez to an audience of business leaders and entrepreneurs from various countries.

One of the most significant moments of the forum was the announcement that Mapa Broker has become Copart's first Latin partner—Copart being the largest car auction company in the United States—for the development of an app that will revolutionize Hispanic community access to this market: the Mapa App.

During the talk, the team unveiled the app's visual prototype through an interactive landing page that allows users to explore its functionality and design. The first version, available in December 2025, will integrate AI developed by Mapa to provide clear, Spanish-language, real-time information on vehicles listed on Copart. It will also feature personalized guidance from Mapa representatives, ensuring that any person—without needing to be a dealer or hold a license—can participate and purchase directly in auctions.

The second version, scheduled for May 2026, will add advanced tools such as a cost calculator, a digital wallet, and the ability to place bids directly from the app, thereby delivering a complete, transparent, and accessible experience.

Mapa's participation at Harvard represents not only a business milestone but also a step forward in its mission to democratize the car auction world and create more opportunities for the Latino community in the United States.

"Reaching the prestigious Harvard University with a project that was built from scratch—with dedication, purpose, and community—is living proof that dreams can't be bought: they are built with effort, consistency, and faith." — Erika Rodríguez, co-founder of Mapa Broker

With this advancement, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation, education, and digital inclusion within the automotive sector.

Mapa Broker and Copart: technology, community, and second chances in service of Latino growth.

