Mapbox Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning, Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced it has been named PR agency of record by Mapbox , the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications. Empowering industry leaders in the automotive, telecommunications, on-demand logistics, weather, and business intelligence markets, Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation for people, packages and vehicles everywhere.

Mapbox is a living platform of location services. The company enables innovators to keep up with a changing world through using real-time data and map-rendering technologies. Mapbox solutions are used by companies such as BMW and Toyota in the automotive space, AccuWeather and The Weather Company in the weather monitoring space and Instacart in the on-demand logistics market. Comprised of a global team of builders, Mapbox developers and geographers, data scientists and drivers, and designers and AI visionaries are reimagining how location technologies move the world.

"Mapbox has long been the innovative force behind many Fortune 500 companies that leverage location-based services to power their businesses. We empower our customers to deliver high-quality services that simplify and enhance their clients' user experience," said Holly Nicola, global head of marketing and communications, Mapbox. "We brought Walt & Company onboard as a strategic partner to help us share our story and increase our brand value across the many markets that we serve."

Walt & Company is proficient in positioning and promoting cutting-edge technologies that are designed to simplify and enhance the user experience. It will operate as an extension of the Mapbox marketing team, developing and implementing strategic communications to drive Mapbox brand recognition, manage new technology launches and ongoing company news announcements, and drive thought leadership and customer/partner success initiatives.

"We are very excited to work with Mapbox because the company has such a great story to tell – from its technology innovation to the way it's changing the world with location intelligence," said Cyndi Babasa, co-president of Walt & Company. "We're looking forward to developing and implementing a brand awareness and market share building program that will help advance Mapbox's narrative."

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the leading maps and location platform powering a new generation of location-aware applications. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 4 million registered developers and 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers. For more information, visit www.mapbox.com .

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building marketplace credibility, brand recognition, and product and service awareness, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com .

