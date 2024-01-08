Mapbox Unveils AI Features in New Navigation SDK

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox, the global leader in location technology, introduces new AI-powered features in its latest Navigation SDK which equips automakers to offer compelling alternatives to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto thanks to AI-enabled navigation features, integration with in-vehicle systems, and interfaces to third-party services.

The Mapbox Navigation SDK ships with MapGPT, a unified AI-powered voice assistant that makes conversations about location natural and actionable. Unlike other voice assistants available today, MapGPT is exceptionally conversational and integrates tightly into the vehicle, allowing drivers to effortlessly control their vehicle's navigation, entertainment and streaming services, autopilot, and climate control systems, in addition to accessing capabilities from companies like OpenTable, The Weather Company, and TripAdvisor.

The Navigation SDK also includes Mapbox for EV, the EV route planning system used in new BMW and MINI electric vehicles. It integrates with vehicle battery systems to monitor personalized energy consumption patterns and intelligently forecast range. Thanks to partnerships with charge point operators, Mapbox for EV suggests charging stations based on real-time availability and can facilitate secure payment processing. Drivers benefit from being directed to functional and available chargers, with the ease of a single interface for managing payments across different charging platforms. Range anxiety dissipates as drivers gain trust in their vehicle's reliable access to fuel while ensuring safe and timely travel. Mapbox for EV proactively learns from drivers: every time an EV is plugged in, data is recorded on charger availability, compatibility, and performance.

The Mapbox Navigation SDK also enhances the visual experience of in-vehicle navigation. Map styling now centers the visual experience around the 3D capabilities and lighting of the Mapbox Standard style by default with 3D coverage for over 2,075 landmarks across 76 cities and growing. Mapbox 3D Live Navigation is ready to integrate with vehicle sensors, the Autopilot Map, and MapGPT for an L2+ experience.

The SDK integrates new models for live and expected traffic to provide precise estimated drive times and better routes for drivers in congested areas. Mapbox Traffic builds on an unparalleled network of tens of thousands of Mapbox-enabled applications providing minute-to-minute insight on congestion, closures, and changes to the road network. The new AI-enhanced traffic models now adjust for regionally specific driving patterns by learning from millions of comparisons of estimated drive times compared to actual drive times.

For years, Mapbox has worked with automotive partners—including BMW, Toyota, and GM—to bring the best aspects of mobile app development into in-vehicle navigation and infotainment. The newest version of the Navigation SDK further accelerates rapid feature development for driving use cases with a UX Framework for automotive infotainment, offering a ready-to-use responsive UI layout that looks great on in-car and mobile screen sizes. Automotive developers can assemble a navigation experience unique to their brand by building widgets on top of the UX Framework. Mapbox is further integrating the worlds of mobile and automotive development by partnering with its broad customer base to offer automakers interfaces to third-party services, such as live weather.

"Our collaboration with Mapbox helps unlock a new era of distribution for in-car technology," stated Wendy Frazier, Chief Technology Officer at The Weather Company. "By seamlessly integrating live weather updates into the in-car navigation experience, the influence of weather on our daily lives is front and center. Drivers could have deeper insight on how weather conditions may impact their drive to help them make informed decisions on how to navigate from point to point."

"For years, Mapbox has been creating mobile navigation experiences that consumers love—from Strava, to Instacart, to The Weather Company and more." said Peter Sirota, CEO of Mapbox. "Now it's about taking those features and the pace of innovation from the mobile ecosystem and bringing that to the automotive form factor, in a natural and cohesive way. Our latest Navigation SDK accelerates what's possible. It's a win for drivers and a win for automakers everywhere."

For more information on Mapbox Navigation SDK, visit https://www.mapbox.com/navigation.

