Mapbox Wins 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Award for 'Navigation Technology Solution of the Year'

The Mapbox real-time location platform is recognized alongside BMW and Toyota

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox has been awarded 'Navigation Technology Solution of the Year' by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards . This year, the awards program evaluated over 1,500 nominations and recognized the world's most innovative technology companies, services, and products in the global automotive and transportation industry today.

Mapbox was recognized for its Mapbox EV Routing solution, a new platform service that enables automakers and navigation app developers to ensure drivers use the most efficient routes by intelligently accounting for charging locations, charging times, changing traffic conditions, vehicle performance and factors that influence energy consumption. By improving the EV driving and ownership experience, saving drivers time and money, and using charging infrastructure more efficiently, Mapbox is making crucial contributions to accelerate EV adoption by consumers and commercial fleet operators.

"EVs are a strategic direction for all automakers and Mapbox is driving innovation with our platform to provide them with the tools to deliver an intuitive navigation experience that will accelerate the adoption of new models," said Peter Sirota, CEO, Mapbox. "We're thrilled to be recognized for our innovative work in this space and to be featured alongside other industry leaders."

"Today's biggest challenges facing mass market adoption of EVs include range anxiety and lack of range predictability," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Mapbox EV Routing solves these challenges by providing drivers with an intelligent EV trip planner that automatically identifies the best charging stops and the optimal charge time for each stop. Because each EV is unique and battery drain occurs at different rates depending on many varying factors, the ability for developers to define vehicle characteristics is critical. This is a game-changer for the industry and we're so pleased to recognize Mapbox for this innovation."

About Mapbox®

