Maple Lawn Surgery Center and North American Partners in Anesthesia Announce New Collaboration

MELVILLE, N.Y. and FULTON, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maple Lawn Surgery Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International (USPI), and North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) are pleased to announce a new business agreement to deliver specialty anesthesia services to the surgery center. The collaboration brings together the expert physicians and teams at Maple Lawn Surgery Center with top-quality anesthesia clinicians from NAPA to serve residents in Fulton and beyond.

Maple Lawn Surgery Center is a multispecialty outpatient surgical center located at 7625 Maple Lawn Boulevard, Suite 110, in Fulton, MD. Maple Lawn Surgery Center's collaboration with NAPA supports its goal of excellent work and a high level of personalized care. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians. The group provides anesthesia services at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers nationwide.

Kathy Doughty, Business Administrator at Maple Lawn Surgery Center, said, "Our top priority is to ensure our patients have access to the highest quality care and service. We welcome NAPA's excellent anesthesia clinicians to our team, and we are thrilled to work together for the benefit of the communities we serve."

Joshua Constable, DO, Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA's Mid-Atlantic Region, said, "At NAPA, we believe in teaming up with facilities that share our value of exceptional care. Our large presence in Maryland allows us to support the community and bring better quality healthcare to the area. We're thrilled to work with Maple Lawn Surgery Center in this shared endeavor."

NAPA's anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) began providing anesthesia and perioperative care at Maple Lawn Surgery Center in July.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Maple Lawn Surgery Center

Maple Lawn Surgery Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International (USPI), is a multispecialty outpatient surgical center located in Fulton, MD. Established in 2009 by hospital and clinical personnel, the facility aims to provide first-class surgical services for the local community in a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment; one in which we treat each patient and their families as if they were our own family members. For more information, visit maplelawnsc.com.

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation

Related Links

https://napaanesthesia.com

