Maple Leaf Celebrates Earth Day with Release of Limited-Edition Climate Change Colouring Kit

Canadians are concerned about climate change, with 96 per cent reporting that they care about protecting the environment and 92 per cent wanting to make a positive environmental impact, according to a 2020 survey conducted by Angus Reid and Maple Leaf Foods. Maple Leaf's climate-themed crayons and colouring book is a small way that the brand is addressing these expectations and helping Canadian families understand the importance of climate action now.

Picture a Better World

Aligning with the theme of Earth Day 2021 "Restore Our Earth", Maple Leaf's Picture a Better World Climate Change Colouring Kits display the realities of climate change from coast-to-coast with the introduction of six unconventional crayon colours: "Ocean Green," "Sky Orange," "Grass Yellow," "Forest Black," "Sand Blue" and "Freshwater Brown."

These colours challenge our notions of what Canadian landscapes are supposed to look like and reflect the environmental changes that could face future generations if we do not take climate action now. The colouring book concludes with eight simple lifestyle changes that every individual and family can make to reduce their environmental footprint, protect our earth, and ensure that Canada retains its natural beauty and vibrancy.

"Climate change is happening now, making it essential that education and climate action also happens right now," says Tim Faveri, Vice President of Sustainability and Shared Value, Maple Leaf Foods. "Maple Leaf is committed to doing our part to create a healthy planet for future generations and we are proud to share this commitment with Canadians in a way that brings families and communities together."

Learning through Play

Learning through play and family bonding have become especially important over the past year as Canadians have adjusted to working and schooling from home. As a proud partner in Canadian family traditions, Maple Leaf wants to encourage quality family time while also enabling climate education, and the Climate Change Colouring Kits offer exactly that.

Marley, an adventurous young climate hero will take families on a cross-Canada adventure in the colouring book, explaining the effects of climate change in a family-friendly way to help parents explain the basics of an often complicated and unapproachable issue to their children.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Maple Leaf Foods believes that real change results from meaningful action and is actively working to address the significant environmental challenges facing the planet. In November 2020, the company celebrated its one-year anniversary as the world's first major carbon neutral food company and is on a purposeful journey to becoming the most sustainable protein company on earth. To achieve this goal, the company has committed to science-based targets, reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions produced from its operations and the intensity of its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions produced from its supply chain by 30 per cent by 2030.

Maple Leaf's Climate Change Colouring Kits reflect the company's values and commitment to sustainability and have been thoughtfully produced to have a net-zero carbon footprint.

Each colouring book (including packaging) is 100% recyclable and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) Certified

The crayons are made from eco-friendly soy and beeswax and come in a metal reusable container

Maple Leaf's Colouring Kits were produced using minimal energy, and to offset the unavoidable emissions, Maple Leaf invested in AIM composting activities at Hamilton, Ontario's Central Composting Facility which turns food waste and into renewable energy and compost, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Climate Change Colouring Kits will be available to order free of charge online at the following link beginning on Earth Day (April 22nd), while supplies last: www.mapleleafcrayons.ca. Unlimited supplies of a downloadable version of the colouring book are available here: https://www.mapleleaf.ca/carbonneutral.

About Maple Leaf Foods



Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

For further information: Contact us: [email protected]; Media: [email protected]



Survey Methodology

From September 21-22, 2020 Angus Reid conducted an omnibus survey among 1,500 Canadians ages 18+. The margin of error—which measures sampling variability—is +/- 2.53%, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaf.ca

