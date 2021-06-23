Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security Awards 2021/22 Scholarships in Food Insecurity

Doctoral candidate Suvadra Datta Gupta from the University of Saskatchewan; Doctoral candidate Samantha Stewart from Ryerson University; and Master's candidate Vanessa Cunningham from the University of Guelph will each receive a $15,000 scholarship to support their research. Gupta will explore potential funding models and policies for a national school food program in Canada, as well as parent and decision-maker perceptions of school food programs. Stewart will determine how public discourses on food security policy have changed over the last decade and what implications this has for the development of a Food Policy for Canada. Cunningham will seek to better understand the lived experience of food insecurity among post-secondary students in Canada.

These scholarships recognize the contributions of David Emerson, Purdy Crawford and Wallace McCain as past Chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods' Board of Directors. Three scholarships are awarded annually to master's or doctoral students who are pursuing research that contributes to the body of knowledge on food insecurity in Canada. Candidates are selected based on their academic preparedness, contribution of research findings and quality of the submission, including feasibility and methodological rigor.

"These scholarships will support high caliber, insightful research that increases knowledge on food insecurity and the impact of policy and program interventions." said Michael H McCain, President and CEO, Maple Leaf Foods and Honorary Chair of the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security. "We are pleased to be able to support these students and look forward to sharing the knowledge that emerges from their research projects".

The Centre's goal is to work collaboratively across sectors to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. This includes supporting research that contributes insightful information on barriers and interventions to achieve sustainable food security. For more information about the scholarship process, visit the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security (the Centre) is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and food-based programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

