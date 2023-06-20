Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security Awards Four Scholarships

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

20 Jun, 2023

Scholarships support research that advances our understanding of interventions to alleviate food insecurity in Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MFI) Maple Leaf Foods and the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") today announced the four recipients of the 2023/24 Maple Leaf Board Scholarships in Food Insecurity.

Masters candidate Jayda Veinot from the University of New Brunswick; Masters candidate Laura Jimenez from Dalhousie University; Masters candidate Natalie Bakko from the University of Calgary; and Masters candidate Shannon Udy from McGill University will each receive a $15,000 scholarship to support their research.

  • Veinot's research will examine the barriers and enablers to enhance the provision of care by dieticians to food-insecure patients in New Brunswick.
  • Jimenez's research will explore the role of the COVID-19 pandemic income supplement (CERB) on the prevalence and severity of food insecurity nationally.
  • Bakko's research will explore how Canadian municipalities are addressing the connection between housing and food insecurity.
  • Udy's research will help design a participatory process to food security planning in Kahnawà:ke, a Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community.

These scholarships honour the extraordinary contribution of David Emerson, Wallace McCain, Purdy Crawford, and Geoff Beattie as past Chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods Board of Directors. Each year, the Centre awards four scholarships to Masters or Doctoral students who are pursuing research that contributes to the body of knowledge on food insecurity in Canada. Candidates are selected based on their academic standing, contribution to filling research gaps, and quality of the submission, including feasibility and methodological rigor.

"We are delighted by the quality of Jayda, Laura, Natalie and Shannon's research and look forward to learning and sharing the knowledge that results from their work," said Sarah Stern, Executive Director of the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security. These scholarships provide much-needed support to students as they broaden our understanding of food insecurity in Canada,".

The Centre's goal is to work collaboratively across sectors to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. This includes supporting research that contributes to our understanding of barriers and interventions to achieve food security. For more information about the scholarship process, visit the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

