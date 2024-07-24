Maple Leaf Foods and Earth Rangers launch new app-based eco-mission to combat kids' summer learning loss

'Future Farmer Mission' explores regenerative agriculture and the importance of sustainable farming practices

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI), the world's first major carbon neutral food company, has renewed its partnership with kids' conservation organization, Earth Rangers to combat the impact of learning loss incurred during the summer break. Launching on Monday, July 29, the new 'Future Farmer Mission' will help families to keep young minds engaged with fun, eco-friendly activities that introduce kids to sustainable farming practices. The Mission highlights how effective soil management and changes to how we grow our food can help sustain Canada's food supply for years to come.

The term 'learning loss' refers to the loss of knowledge and skills, or a reversal in a student's academic progress. This is often due to extended gaps in a student's education and is commonly associated with the long summer break.

Parents need eco-education support

A new survey by Maple Leaf Foods reports that parents struggle to find engaging summer activities for their kids. More than half (56 per cent) of parents reported being tired of this annual struggle, and more than three-quarters (81 per cent) are looking for activities that will keep their kids' minds stimulated during school breaks. Almost all parents (94 per cent) want their kids to learn more about science, and the new Future Farmer Mission aims to meet these needs.

Following a successful food waste-focused challenge sponsorship with Earth Rangers in 2023, the Future Farmer Mission will educate young Canadians about simple, sustainable farming techniques through free at-home activities and challenge them to grow their own regenerative garden to complete their mission.

"Making sustainable farming practices digestible and fun for a generation of future farmers in Canada is important for the future of our agricultural industry," says Joe McMahan, Vice President, Sustainability and Shared Value at Maple Leaf Foods. "This is why we're proud to empower Canadian families to step up for sustainability. Food production has an environmental impact, and we believe the industry has a responsibility to protect the planet. We are excited to be part of educating and inspiring the future generation — our children!"

Maple Leaf Foods has made ongoing progress in reducing its environmental impact by investing in regenerative agriculture practices, starting with 20,000 acres of cropland three years ago and expanding to 250,000 acres in 2024. The company is also a founding member of the Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-food (CANZA).

Future Farmer Mission: The details

The Future Farmer Mission explores how regenerative agriculture helps to improve soil health, fight climate change, and increase biodiversity to ensure plants and animals thrive. To complete the mission, kids will:

Learn about regenerative agriculture and how it helps our planet through interactive content

and how it helps our planet through interactive content Become a regenerative farmer by making their own composts and regenerative gardens at home (everyone can participate whether using a planter or patch of land)

by making their own composts and regenerative gardens at home (everyone can participate whether using a planter or patch of land) Share what they've learned and grown at home with the Earth Rangers community

with the Earth Rangers community Complete an eco-quiz to earn mission points and swag.

Eco-education works!

In 2023, Earth Rangers members in Canada completed more than 89,000 missions, demonstrating there's an appetite for environmental activities that empower kids to help protect the planet.

Earth Rangers' previous 'All Taste, No Waste' Challenge, sponsored by Maple Leaf Foods, reinforced how small changes can have a big impact on the environment. Over six months, more than 9,300 Earth Rangers across Canada used fun resources to learn about and log more than 119,000 sustainable food habits, such as 'Being a Clean Plate Champion' where kids only dished up as much as they could eat, saving 19,192 plates of food from landfill.

"The Earth Rangers App is all about transforming children's concerns about the environment into positive action", says Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "While our young members work tirelessly to protect the planet through tangible actions at home and in their communities, long-term support from a like-minded organization like Maple Leaf Foods enables us to deliver award-winning programs to support them in their efforts."

How to take part

The Future Farmer Mission can be accessed for free through the Earth Rangers App beginning Monday, July 29.

Scientist, educator and content creator, Dr. Sarah Habibi, PhD (@sarahahabibi) will be bringing the mission to life and providing activity tips on social media as she takes on the mission at home with her son.

"The key to protecting the planet and our food supply for years to come lies in understanding the science behind sustainable farming, which is important to me as both a parent and an educator. I am eager to support the Future Farmer Mission and show families how easy it is to take part. I hope that seeing my son and I creating and learning together will inspire others to participate and make a difference for our planet," says Dr. Habibi.

To learn more about Maple Leaf Foods' commitment to environmental sustainability, visit MapleLeafFoods.com/our-commitments

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

