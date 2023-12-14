Maple Leaf Foods Announces New Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 17:15 ET

David Smales to join as CFO effective January 29, 2024 as Geert Verellen steps down  

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.  ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) announced today that Geert Verellen has decided to step down as CFO in the new year, and that David Smales has been named as his successor starting January 29, 2024.   

"As we planned for this transition, finding the right successor for Geert was a critical priority for us," said Curtis Frank, President and CEO.  "Geert has made a significant impact over the last four years, including playing an important role in leading us through one of the most ambitious capital investment programs in our history.  On behalf of the entire Company, we thank Geert for his leadership, and wish him all the best in the next phase of his career." 

"In our search for a new CFO, we actively sought someone with David's breadth of experience, blending strong financial acumen with long-term strategic planning skills and a deep understanding of Canadian capital markets," continued Frank.  "We are thrilled that David will be joining our Senior Leadership Team, and certain he will be a great addition to Maple Leaf Foods as we execute our strategic blueprint on the journey to becoming the most sustainable protein company on earth."   

Smales comes to Maple Leaf Foods with a long track-record as a public company CFO, including almost 15 years as Executive Vice President and CFO at Aecon Group Inc. Prior to Aecon, Smales was CFO at Catalyst Paper Corporation, and has decades of international and transactional experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Novar PLC.  Smales is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in England.   

About Maple Leaf Foods 

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 14,000 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI). 

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Also from this source

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Correction to Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Management Discussion and Analysis

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Correction to Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Management Discussion and Analysis

TSX: MFI www.mapleleaffoods.com MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI)...
Maple Leaf Foods Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Maple Leaf Foods Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TSX: MFI www.mapleleaffoods.com Meat Protein posts sequential Adjusted EBITDA Margin improvement to 11.4% in the quarter Plant Protein progressing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.