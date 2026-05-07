Maple Leaf Foods Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TSX: MFI

Maple Leaf Foods reports Revenue growth of 6.2% and Earnings of $46 million

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or "the Company") (TSX: MFI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights(i)

Sales were $963 million compared to $907 million for the same period last year, an increase of 6.2%.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (ii) grew to $122 million, a 5.7% increase from the same period last year, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.7%.

grew to $122 million, a 5.7% increase from the same period last year, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.7%. Earnings before taxes were $64 million compared to $24 million last year.

Earnings from continuing operations were $46 million ($0.37 basic earnings per share) compared to $16 million ($0.13 basic earnings per share) last year.

Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share (ii) was $0.34 for the quarter compared to $0.21 for the same period last year.

was $0.34 for the quarter compared to $0.21 for the same period last year. Net Debt (ii) was $1,009 million, with Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA (i) of 2.1x improving from 2.6x at the end of the first quarter last year.

was $1,009 million, with Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA of 2.1x improving from 2.6x at the end of the first quarter last year. Returned $36 million in capital to shareholders through first quarter dividend and shares repurchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Executive Commentary

"Our first quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategic blueprint across the business," said Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods. "We delivered 6% year-over-year revenue growth, the sequential margin recovery we expected, and higher Adjusted EBITDA, driven by operating efficiency, favourable mix, and disciplined cost management, while generating strong Free Cash Flow."

"Our transformation into a purpose-driven, protein-focused, brand-led CPG company is delivering tangible results," continued Frank. "With leading brands, scalable growth platforms, and initiatives like Fuel for Growth strengthening our cost structure, we are on track to deliver our 2026 outlook of mid-single-digit revenue growth, continued margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation."

Outlook



For information on the Company's short and long term outlook please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 13, 2026 and March 10, 2026 respectively, which are available on SEDAR+ and on the company's website at https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/media/.

(i) Prior year amounts have been restated to reflect results from continuing operations with the exception of Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA.



(ii) Refer to the section titled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this news release for the definition of these non-IFRS measures and ratios as well as a reconciliation to the relevant IFRS financial measure.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") consists of two operating units; Prepared Foods and Poultry. As a final move in the previously announced re-organization of the Company's commercial and supply chain operations, the Poultry operating unit now includes both the fresh and further processed poultry categories. The Poultry operating unit represents approximately 40% of sales, and the Prepared Foods operating unit represents approximately 60% of sales.



As at or for the ($ millions except earnings per share) (Unaudited) three months ended March 31,

2026

2025

Change Sales(i)

$ 962.9

$ 906.7

6.2 % Gross profit(i)

$ 180.4

$ 154.1

17.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses(i)

$ 101.9

$ 103.1

(1.1 %) Earnings Before Income Taxes(i)

$ 64.0

$ 24.3

162.9 % Earnings from Continuing Operations(i)

$ 46.1

$ 16.0

187.5 % Earnings

$ 46.1

$ 49.6

(7.0) % Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations(i)

$ 0.37

$ 0.13

184.6 % Basic Earnings per Share

$ 0.37

$ 0.40

(7.5) % Adjusted Operating Earnings(i)(ii)

$ 75.9

$ 57.0

33.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(i)(ii)

$ 122.4

$ 115.8

5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(i)(ii)

12.7 %

12.8 %

(10) bps Adjusted EBT(i)(ii)

$ 60.1

$ 37.9

58.7 % Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share(i)(ii)

$ 0.34

$ 0.21

61.9 % Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 54.7

$ 9.9

nm(iii) Free Cash Flow(ii)

$ 36.6

$ (13.6)

nm(iii) Net Debt(ii)

$ 1,009.1

$ 1,553.7

(35.1) % Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA(ii)

2.1

2.6

(0.5)

(i) 2025 amounts have been restated to exclude discontinued operations related to the pork operations.



(ii) Refer to the section titled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this news release for the definition of these non-IFRS measures and ratios as well as a reconciliation to the relevant IFRS financial measure.



(iii) Not meaningful.

Sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $962.9 million compared to $906.7 million last year, an increase of 6.2%. Poultry sales increased by 11.7% driven by improved channel mix, growth in retail and foodservice volumes and pricing, which were partially offset by increased trade promotion spending. Prepared Foods sales increased by 2.3% driven by pricing, improved product mix and related party revenue. These factors were partially offset by lower volumes tied to timing of promotional activity and reduced industrial sales, unfavourable foreign exchange impacts on U.S. sales, and higher trade promotion spending.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased to $180.4 million (gross margin(i) of 18.7%) compared to $154.1 million (gross margin(i) of 17.0%) last year. The increase in gross profit was driven by improved operating efficiency, inclusive of the benefits from the Fuel for Growth program, favourable Poultry channel mix, and a change in unrealized gains and losses on commodity futures contracts. These factors were partially offset by higher trade promotion spending.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were $101.9 million which is broadly consistent with $103.1 million last year.

Earnings before income taxes for the first quarter of 2026 were $64.0 million compared to $24.3 million last year. The increase is driven by the same factors as noted above for gross profit, as well as reduced interest expense due to lower debt levels as a result of the spin-off of the pork operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, partly offset by higher gains on fixed asset disposals in the prior year.

Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 were $46.1 million ($0.37 basic earnings per share from continuing operations) compared to $16.0 million ($0.13 basic earnings per share from continuing operations) last year. Earnings from continuing operations were impacted by the same factors as noted above for earnings before tax, as well as an increase in income tax expense due to the increase in earnings.

Earnings for the first quarter of 2026 were $46.1 million ($0.37 basic earnings per share) compared to $49.6 million ($0.40 basic earnings per share) last year. The decrease was driven by the forgone earnings from the divested pork operations offset by higher earnings from continuing operations driven by factors noted above.

Adjusted Operating Earnings(ii) for the first quarter of 2026 were $75.9 million compared to $57.0 million last year, and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.34 compared to $0.21 last year. The increase was driven by factors consistent with those noted above for gross profit, excluding the impact of unrealized gains and losses on commodity futures contracts.

Adjusted EBITDA(ii) for the first quarter of 2026 was $122.4 million, compared to $115.8 million last year, driven by factors consistent with those noted above for Adjusted Operating Earnings along with a higher other expense, largely as a result of higher gains on fixed asset disposals in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 12.7%, compared to 12.8% last year, also driven by factors consistent with those noted above.

Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes ("Adjusted EBT")(ii) for the first quarter of 2026 was $60.1 million compared to $37.9 million last year, due to similar factors as noted above for Adjusted EBITDA, along with a reduction in interest expense.

Cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2026 was $54.7 million compared to $9.9 million last year. For discussion of changes in cash provided by operating activities see section 7. Cash Flow and Financing of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+.

Free Cash Flow(ii) for the first quarter of 2026 was an inflow of $36.6 million compared to an outflow of $13.6 million in the prior year. Removing the impacts of discontinued operations, Free Cash Flow increased largely as a result of timing of investment in seasonal working capital, increased earnings net of non-cash items and lower interest payments.

Net Debt(ii) as at March 31, 2026 was $1,009.1 million, a decrease of $544.6 million compared to the prior year. Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.5x. For discussion of changes in Net Debt see section 7. Cash Flow and Financing of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+.

(i) Gross margin is defined as gross profit divided by sales.



(ii) Refer to the section titled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in this news release for the definition of these non-IFRS measures and ratios as well as a reconciliation to the relevant IFRS financial measure.

Other Matters

On May 6, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, $0.84 per share on an annual basis, payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2026. Unless indicated otherwise by the Company at or before the time the dividend is paid, the dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for the purposes of the "Enhanced Dividend Tax Credit System". The Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") permits eligible shareholders to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company. For those who wish to reinvest their dividends under the DRIP, Maple Leaf Foods intends to issue common shares from treasury at a price equal to 100% of the weighted average closing price of the shares for the five trading days preceding the dividend payment date. Full details of the DRIP, including how to enroll in the program, are available at https://www.mapleleaffoods.com.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026, to review Maple Leaf Foods' first quarter financial results. To participate in the call, please dial 416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. For those unable to participate, a playback will be made available an hour after the event at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (Passcode: 16034#).

A webcast of the first quarter conference call will also be available at: https://app.webinar.net/01plLeR93Oj.

The Company's full unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Consolidated Interim Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

An investor presentation related to the Company's first quarter financial results will be available at www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures: Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBT, Construction Capital, Net Debt, Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Management believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company for the reasons outlined below. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBT

Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBT are non-IFRS measures used by Management to evaluate financial operating results. Adjusted Operating Earnings is defined as earnings before income taxes adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business and certain items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Operating Earnings plus depreciation and intangible asset amortization, plus items included in other expense that are considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Adjusted EBT is used annually by the Company to evaluate its performance and is a component of calculating bonus entitlements under the Company's short term incentive plan. It is defined as Adjusted EBITDA plus interest income, less depreciation and amortization, and interest expense and other financing costs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of earnings before income taxes as reported under IFRS in the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements to Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBT for the three months ended March 31, as indicated below. Management believes that these non-IFRS measures are useful in assessing the performance of the Company's ongoing operations and its ability to generate cash flows to fund its requirements.



Three months ended March 31, ($ millions)(i)

(Unaudited) 2026 2025(ii) Earnings before income taxes $ 64.0 $ 24.3 Interest expense and other financing costs 16.2 28.5 Other expense (income) 1.5 (3.3) Restructuring and other related costs 1.0 1.5 Share of earnings of associate (4.2) — Earnings from operations $ 78.5 $ 51.1 Start-up expenses from Construction Capital(iii) — 1.4 Decrease (increase) in derivative contracts (2.6) 4.6 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 75.9 $ 57.0 Depreciation and amortization(iv) 46.8 50.1 Items included in other income (expense) representative of ongoing operations(v) (0.3) 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 122.4 $ 115.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7 % 12.8 % Interest expense and other financing costs (16.2) (28.5) Interest income 0.7 0.7 Depreciation and amortization (46.8) (50.1) Adjusted EBT $ 60.1 $ 37.9

(i) Totals may not add due to rounding. (ii) Amounts for 2025 have been restated to exclude discontinued operations related to the pork operations. (iii) Start-up expenses are temporary costs as a result of operating new facilities that are or were previously classified as Construction Capital. These costs can include training, product testing, yield and labour efficiency variances, duplicative overheads including depreciation and other temporary expenses required to ramp-up production. (iv) Depreciation included in start-up expenses and restructuring and other related costs is excluded from this line. (v) Primarily includes certain costs associated with sustainability projects, gains and losses on the impairment and sale of long-term assets and other miscellaneous expenses.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share are non-IFRS measures used by Management to evaluate financial operating results. These measures are defined as earnings and basic earnings per share adjusted on the same basis as Adjusted Operating Earnings, plus items in other income that are representative of ongoing operations, all tax affected. The table below provides a reconciliation of earnings and basic earnings per share as reported under IFRS in the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements to Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share for the three months ended March 31, as indicated below. Management believes this basis is the most appropriate on which to evaluate financial results as they are representative of the ongoing operations of the Company.

(Unaudited)(i) Three months ended March 31, 2026 $ thousands per share Earnings from continuing operations

$ 46,074

$ 0.37 Restructuring and other related costs(ii)

746

0.01 Items included in other expense not considered representative of ongoing operations(iii)

1,363

0.01 Change in unrealized fair value on derivative contracts

(1,921)

(0.02) Share of earnings of associate

(4,189)

(0.03) Adjusted Earnings

$ 42,073

$ 0.34

(Unaudited)(i)(iv) Three months ended March 31, 2025 $ thousands per share Earnings from continuing operations

$ 16,025

$ 0.13 Restructuring and other related costs(ii)

1,119

0.01 Items included in other expense not considered representative of ongoing operations(iii)

4,508

0.04 Start-up expenses from Construction Capital(v)

1,004

0.01 Change in unrealized fair value on derivative contracts

3,424

0.03 Adjusted Earnings

$ 26,080

$ 0.21

(i) Totals may not add due to rounding. (ii) Includes impact of restructuring and other related costs, net of tax. (iii) Primarily includes legal fees, vacancy costs on investment property, spin-off transaction related costs and costs associated with "Fuel for Growth", net of tax. (iv) Amounts for 2025 have been restated to exclude discontinued operations related to the pork operations. (v) Start-up expenses are temporary costs as a result of operating new facilities that are or were previously classified as Construction Capital. These costs can include training, product testing, yield and labour efficiency variances, duplicative overheads and other temporary expenses required to ramp-up production, net of tax.

Net Debt

The following table reconciles Net Debt and Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA ratio to amounts reported under IFRS in the Company's Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at March 31, as indicated below. The Company calculates Net Debt as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt and bank indebtedness and calculates Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA as the absolute value of Net Debt divided by Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure is useful in assessing the amount of financial leverage employed.

($ thousands) (Unaudited)

As at March 31,

2026

2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 136,050

$ 119,051 Current portion of long-term debt

$ (1,465)

$ (302,009) Long-term debt

(1,143,653)

(1,370,701) Total debt

$ (1,145,118)

$ (1,672,710) Net Debt

$ (1,009,068)

$ (1,553,659) Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA(i)

$ 482,303

$ 603,125 Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

2.1

2.6

(i) Trailing Twelve Months for 2026 includes Q1 2026, Q4 2025, Q3 2025, and Q2 2025, restated for to exclude discontinued operations relating to the pork operations. 2025 includes Q1 2025, Q4 2024, Q3 2024 and Q2 2024 and is presented as originally stated.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate cash flow after investing in the maintenance of the Company's asset base. It is defined as cash provided by operations, less Maintenance Capital(i) and associated interest paid and capitalized. The following table calculates Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated below:

($ thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 54,691

$ 9,883 Maintenance Capital(i)

(17,660)

(23,240) Interest paid and capitalized related to Maintenance Capital

(408)

(270) Free Cash Flow

$ 36,623

$ (13,627)

(i) Maintenance Capital is defined as non-discretionary investment required to maintain the Company's existing operations and competitive position. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, total capital spending of $20.9 million (2025: $24.9 million) shown on the Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows is made up of Maintenance Capital of $17.7 million (2025: $23.2 million), and Growth Capital of $3.2 million (2025: $1.7 million). Growth Capital is defined as discretionary investment meant to create stakeholder value through initiatives that for example, expand margins, increase capacities or create further competitive advantage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains, and the Company's oral and written public communications often contain, "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, judgments and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking statement was made and in light of the Company's experience combined with its perception of historical trends. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to objectives and goals, in addition to statements with respect to beliefs, plans, targets, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "plan", "intend", "design", "target", "undertake", "view", "indicate", "maintain", "explore", "entail", "schedule", "objective", "strategy", "likely", "potential", "outlook", "aim", "propose", "goal", or positive or negative variations of such words and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Specific forward-looking information in this document may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to:

expected operational and financial performance of the Company's business in Poultry and Prepared Foods following the spin-off of its pork operations (the "Spin-Off'), including the post separation business structure, processes and dynamics, the operationalization of the transaction agreements entered into between the Company and Canada Packers Inc. ("Canada Packers");

the degree of dependence on Canada Packers as its primary supplier of pork for its Prepared Foods operations;

the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits and efficiencies from the Spin-Off;

the Company's ability to manage increased business concentration and reduced diversification;

the timing and impact of operational restructuring and cost-reduction initiatives;

the Company's ability to pursue a disciplined, investor focused approach to capital allocation while driving mid-single digit revenue growth and continued Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion;

the Company's fiscal 2026 outlook, including its expected outlook for Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, the Company's balance sheet, Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA, capital investments and dividend growth and the anticipated drivers thereof;

the Company's 2030 financial targets, including its expected outlook for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, the Company's balance sheet and shareholder returns;

future performance, including future financial objectives, goals and targets, category growth analysis, expected capital spend and expected SG&A expenditures, labour markets, and inflationary pressures (including the Company's ability to price for inflation);

the execution of the Company's business strategy, including the development and expected timing of business initiatives, brand expansion and repositioning, innovation, category performance, capital allocation decisions (including investment in share repurchases under a NCIB or other returns of capital) and investment in growth opportunities and the expected returns associated therewith;

competitive conditions and the Company's ability to position itself competitively in the markets in which it competes;

potential capital projects, including planning, construction, estimated expenditures, schedules, approvals, and the anticipated benefits thereof; and

the Company's dividend policy, including future levels and sustainability of cash dividends, the tax treatment thereof and future dividend payment dates.

Various factors or assumptions are typically applied by the Company in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts, projections, predictions or estimations set out in the forward-looking statements. These factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources and include but are not limited to the following:

the benefits and impacts of the Spin-Off being realized, including the projected risks, costs, dis-synergies, and tax consequences;

compliance by Maple Leaf Foods, Canada Packers and "specified shareholders", as defined in the Income Tax Act (''ITA"), with the rules related to butterfly transactions under the ITA both before and after the completion of the Spin-Off;

the ability of Canada Packers to meet the Company's demand for pork for its Prepared Foods operations, including pork that meets the Company's sustainability requirements and claims;

expectations regarding the adaptations in operations, supply chain, customer and consumer behaviour, economic patterns, foreign exchange rates, tariffs and other international trade dynamics, access to capital, and potential structural changes in global economic patterns;

the competitive environment, associated market conditions (including tariffs) and market share metrics, category growth or contraction, the expected behaviour of competitors and customers and trends in consumer preferences;

the success of the Company's business strategy and the relationship between pricing, inflation, volume and sales of the Company's products;

prevailing commodity prices, implications of tariffs, interest rates, tax rates and exchange rates;

geopolitical conditions and the ability of the Company to access markets and source ingredients and other inputs in light of global sociopolitical disruption, and the ongoing impact of global conflicts on inflation, trade and markets;

the extent of potential outbreaks and/or spread of animal disease and implications for all protein markets;

the availability of and access to capital to fund future capital requirements and ongoing operations;

expectations regarding participation in and funding of the Company's pension plans;

the availability of insurance coverage to manage certain liability exposures;

the extent of future liabilities and recoveries related to legal claims;

prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws; and

future operating costs and performance, including the Company's ability to achieve operating efficiencies and maintain sales volumes, turnover of inventories and turnover of accounts receivable.

Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied, or projected in the forward­ looking statements contained in this document include, among other things, risks associated with the following:

the Spin-Off not delivering the anticipated long-term strategic and financial advantages for the Company, and the degree to which benefits are realized or not and the timing to realize those benefits, including the implications on the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;

continued exposure to risks associated with the pork operations business and inability of Canada Packers to supply the Company with an adequate volume of pork to support its Prepared Foods operations, particularly pork that meets its sustainability and product claim requirements;

failure of the Company, Canada Packers or a "specified shareholder," as defined in the ITA, to comply with the rules related to butterfly transactions under the ITA which could result in significant tax becoming payable by the Company;

potential structural changes in global market and economic conditions which may have implications for the operations and financial performance of the Company, as well the ongoing implications for macro socio-economic trends, trade instability and global tensions;

macro economic trends, including inflation, consumer behaviour, recessionary indicators, labour availability and labour market dynamics and international trade trends, including tariffs, duties and global pork markets;

developments in international trade and access to markets and supplies, as well as social, political and economic dynamics, including global conflicts;

competition, market conditions, and the activities of competitors, customers and consumers, including the expansion or contraction of key categories, inflationary pressures and the Company's ability to secure pricing and appeal to evolving consumer trends;

pricing of products;

cybersecurity and maintenance and operation of the Company's information systems, policies. processes and data, recovery, restoration and long term impacts of the cybersecurity event, the risk of future cybersecurity events, actions of third parties, risks of data breaches, effectiveness of business continuity planning and execution, and availability of insurance;

geopolitical instability;

the Company's inability to successfully and efficiently adjust operations to account for consolidated production;

the results of the Company's execution of its business plans, the degree to which benefits are realized or not, and the timing associated with realizing those benefits, including the implications on cash flow;

the health status of livestock, including the impact of potential pandemics;

successful management of the Company's supply chain;

cost savings and efficiency gains;

operating performance, including manufacturing operating levels, fill rates and penalties;

availability and quality of ingredients, including plant protein ingredients;

availability of and access to capital, and compliance with credit facility covenants;

fluctuations in the debt and equity markets;

food safety, consumer liability and product recalls;

reputation and public opinion;

intellectual property, including product innovation, product development, brand strategy and trademark protection;

the execution of capital projects and deployment of maintenance capital;

climate change, climate regulation and the Company's sustainability performance;

strategic risk management;

decisions respecting the return of capital to shareholders;

share trading price volatility;

acquisitions and divestitures;

pension plan assets and liabilities;

the effectiveness of commodity and interest rate hedging strategies;

impact of changes in the market value of hedging instruments;

the supply management system for poultry in Canada;

actual and threatened legal claims;

the use of contract manufacturers;

compliance with government regulation and adapting to changes in laws;

fluctuations in interest rates and currency exchange rates;

consumer trends and changes in consumer tastes and buying patterns;

environmental regulation and potential environmental liabilities;

consolidation in the retail environment;

consolidation of operations and focus on protein

seasonality and changes in promotional activities;

unpredictable catastrophic events;

weather;

employment matters, including complying with employment laws across multiple jurisdictions, the potential for work stoppages due to non-renewal of collective agreements, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, reliance on key personnel and succession planning;

workplace health and safety; and

changes in International Financial Reporting Standards and other accounting standards that the Company is required to adhere to for regulatory purposes.

Readers are further cautioned that some of the forward-looking information, such as statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenue growth expectations, Adjusted EBITDA expectations, Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion, capital allocation, free cash flow expectations, expectations regarding the Company's balance sheet and shareholder returns and expected leverage ratios, and the Company's ability to achieve its financial targets or projections may be considered to be financial outlook for purposes of applicable securities legislation. The Company's financial outlook is presented to evaluate potential future earnings and anticipated future uses of cash flows and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not assume that the Company's financial outlook will be achieved.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the factors found under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The reader should review such section in detail. Additional information concerning the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. The Company operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks often emerge. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor assess the impact of all risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this document represents management's expectations as of the date of this document (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Maple Leaf disclaims any intention, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a leading, protein-focused consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast®. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited) As at March 31,

2026 As at March 31,

2025 As at December 31,

2025 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 136,050

$ 119,051

$ 143,409 Accounts receivable

147,352

181,547

139,075 Notes receivable

42,619

38,684

62,116 Inventories

527,006

628,145

472,296 Biological assets

10,604

187,881

10,921 Income and other taxes recoverable

2,604

2,474

2,604 Prepaid expenses and other assets

35,937

40,009

24,386 Assets held for sale

—

20,900

— Total current assets

$ 902,172

$ 1,218,691

$ 854,807 Property and equipment

1,698,306

2,095,247

1,716,370 Right-of-use assets

67,124

155,606

71,182 Investments

125,201

12,859

121,830 Investment property

55,196

42,588

55,656 Employee benefits

55,100

27,200

50,576 Other long-term assets

8,549

23,938

8,132 Deferred tax asset

36,839

48,586

36,117 Goodwill

387,353

477,353

387,353 Intangible assets

237,885

335,571

239,907 Total long-term assets

$ 2,671,553

$ 3,218,948

$ 2,687,123 Total assets

$ 3,573,725

$ 4,437,639

$ 3,541,930 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Accounts payable and accruals

$ 510,971

$ 548,443

$ 514,585 Current portion of provisions

8,042

11,344

10,364 Current portion of long-term debt

1,465

302,009

2,096 Current portion of lease obligations

16,791

39,893

18,457 Income taxes payable

113,032

20,752

92,314 Other current liabilities

20,596

34,876

23,526 Total current liabilities

$ 670,897

$ 957,317

$ 661,342 Long-term debt

1,143,653

1,370,701

1,136,493 Lease obligations

72,710

142,698

75,464 Employee benefits

54,495

62,351

56,106 Provisions

2,043

2,768

2,719 Other long-term liabilities

4,112

6,521

4,589 Deferred tax liability

280,626

322,531

284,223 Total long-term liabilities

$ 1,557,639

$ 1,907,570

$ 1,559,594 Total liabilities

$ 2,228,536

$ 2,864,887

$ 2,220,936 Shareholders' equity











Share capital

$ 935,550

$ 900,871

$ 930,411 Retained earnings

368,834

611,327

343,108 Contributed surplus

12,378

20,159

11,950 Accumulated other comprehensive income

42,202

43,826

40,964 Treasury shares

(13,775)

(3,431)

(5,439) Total shareholders' equity

$ 1,345,189

$ 1,572,752

$ 1,320,994 Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,573,725

$ 4,437,639

$ 3,541,930

Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2026

2025(i)









Sales

$ 962,850

$ 906,664 Cost of goods sold

782,475

752,522 Gross profit

$ 180,375

$ 154,142 Selling, general and administrative expenses

101,892

103,070 Earnings before the following:

$ 78,483

$ 51,072 Restructuring and other related costs

1,002

1,503 Other expense (income)

1,453

(3,256) Share of earnings of associate

(4,189)

— Earnings before interest and income taxes

$ 80,217

$ 52,825 Interest expense and other financing costs

16,197

28,478 Earnings before income taxes

$ 64,020

$ 24,347 Income tax expense

17,946

8,322 Earnings from continuing operations

$ 46,074

$ 16,025 Earnings from discontinued operations

—

33,538 Earnings

$ 46,074

$ 49,563 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:







Basic earnings per share

$ 0.37

$ 0.40 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.36

$ 0.40 Basic earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.37

$ 0.13 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 0.36

$ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares (millions):







Basic

124.4

123.8 Diluted

128.3

125.3

(i) 2025 amounts have been restated to exclude discontinued operations related to the pork operations.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,



2026

2025(i)











Earnings



$ 46,074

$ 49,563 Other comprehensive income









Actuarial gain that will not be reclassified to profit or loss









(Net of tax of $1.8 million; 2025: $1.4 million)



$ 5,298

$ 4,134 Share of other comprehensive income of associate









(Net of tax of $0.1 million; 2025: $0.0 million)



266

— Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss



$ 5,564

$ 4,134 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:









Change in accumulated foreign currency translation adjustment









(Net of tax of $0.0 million; 2025: $0.0 million)



3,907

(563) Change in foreign exchange on long-term debt designated as a net investment hedge









(Net of tax of $0.6 million; 2025: $0.0 million)



(3,629)

113 Change in cash flow hedges









(Net of tax of $0.5 million; 2025: $0.2 million)



1,335

(923) Share of other comprehensive income of associate









(Net of tax of $0.0 million; 2025: $0.0 million)



(68)

— Total items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss



$ 1,545

$ (1,373) Other comprehensive income from continuing operations



$ 7,109

$ 2,761 Other comprehensive income from discontinued operations(i)









(Net of tax of $0.0 million; 2025: $0.2 million)



—

1,205 Total other comprehensive income



$ 7,109

$ 3,966 Comprehensive income



$ 53,183

$ 53,529

(i) 2025 amounts have been restated to exclude discontinued operations related to the pork operations.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Total Equity









Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Share capital Retained earnings Contributed surplus Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment(i) Unrealized

gains

(losses) on

cash flow

hedges(i) Unrealized

gains

(losses) on

fair value of

investments(i) Revaluation surplus Treasury shares Total equity Balance at December 31, 2025 $ 930,411 343,108 11,950 11,515 (1,149) (10,012) 40,610 (5,439) $ 1,320,994 Earnings — 46,074 — — — — — — 46,074 Other comprehensive income (loss)(ii) — 5,564 — 262 1,283 — — — 7,109 Dividends declared ($0.21 per share) 2,337 (26,219) 85 — — — — — (23,797) Share-based compensation expense — — 5,365 — — — — — 5,365 Deferred taxes on share-based compensation — — 2,450 — — — — — 2,450 Exercise of stock options 5,332 — — — — — — — 5,332 Shares purchased by RSU trust — — — — — — — (8,336) (8,336) Sale of investment property — 307 — — — — (307) — — Shares re-purchased (2,530) — (7,472) — — — — — (10,002) Balance at March 31, 2026 $ 935,550 368,834 12,378 11,777 134 (10,012) 40,303 (13,775) $ 1,345,189











Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(i)



(In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Share capital Retained earnings Contributed surplus Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment(i) Unrealized

gains

(losses) on

cash flow

hedges(i) Unrealized

gains (losses)

on fair value of

investments(i) Revaluation surplus Treasury shares Total equity Balance at December 31, 2024 $ 897,839 587,393 12,482 14,545 (1,257) (6,641) 37,347 (3,431) $ 1,538,277 Earnings — 49,563 — — — — — — 49,563 Other comprehensive income (loss)(ii) — 4,134 — 86 (254) — — — 3,966 Dividends declared ($0.24 per share) 3,032 (29,763) — — — — — — (26,731) Share-based compensation expense — — 5,777 — — — — — 5,777 Deferred taxes on share-based compensation — — 1,900 — — — — — 1,900 Balance at March 31, 2025 $ 900,871 611,327 20,159 14,631 (1,511) (6,641) 37,347 (3,431) $ 1,572,752

(i) Items that are or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss. (ii) Included in other comprehensive income (loss) is the change in actuarial gains and losses that will not be reclassified to profit or loss and has been reclassified to retained earnings.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):



Operating activities







Earnings

$ 46,074

$ 49,563 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:







Change in fair value of biological assets

—

(16,411) Depreciation and amortization

46,806

63,654 Share-based compensation

5,365

5,777 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(3,119)

(3,717) Current income tax expense

21,065

24,739 Interest expense and other financing costs

16,197

29,646 Loss (gain) on sale of long-term assets

112

(10,612) Impairment of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

184

866 Change in fair value of non-designated derivatives

(7,554)

1,122 Share of earnings of associate

(4,189)

— Change in net pension obligation

963

719 Net income taxes (paid) refunded

—

(1,365) Interest paid, net of capitalized interest

(15,562)

(28,573) Change in provision for restructuring and other related costs

(2,990)

(4,263) Change in derivatives margin

(224)

(1,611) Other

4,067

5,148 Change in non-cash operating working capital

(52,504)

(104,799) Cash provided by operating activities

$ 54,691

$ 9,883 Investing activities







Additions to long-term assets

$ (20,850)

$ (24,852) Interest paid and capitalized

(444)

(280) Proceeds from sale of long-term assets

420

13,004 Dividends from associate

1,094

— Cash used in investing activities

$ (19,780)

$ (12,128) Financing activities







Dividends paid

$ (23,797)

$ (26,731) Net decrease in long-term debt

(1,814)

(19,782) Payment of lease obligation

(3,653)

(8,092) Exercise of stock options

5,332

— Purchase of treasury shares

(8,336)

— Repurchase of shares

(10,002)

— Payment of financing fees

—

(7) Cash used in financing activities

$ (42,270)

$ (54,612) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

$ (7,359)

$ (56,857) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

143,409

175,908 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 136,050

$ 119,051

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.