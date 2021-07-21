Maple Leaf Foods celebrates National Hot Dog Day with updated 'Canadian Hot Dog Etiquette'

In the summer of 2019, Maple Leaf Foods released the first ever Canadian Hot Dog Etiquette guide, which Canadians "ate up." Now, after a long period of social isolation and solo hot dog dining, Maple Leaf Foods released updated hot dog etiquette to help Canadians avoid a "frank faux pas" when dining with friends at their summer barbecues.

"At Maple Leaf Foods, we know the passion that Canadians have for hot dogs," said Janet Riley, Maple Leaf Foods, Vice President of Communications, also known as the 'Queen of Wien'. "Over the past year alone, Canadians have purchased almost 1 billion hot dogs* at retail – that's serious sausage love. So we want to offer Canadians tips on how to enjoy their beloved wieners."

Notably, although Canadians and Americans share a border and a love of similar foods, new research shows a frank distinction when it comes to favourite hot dog toppings. Canadians clearly favour ketchup on their wieners (45 per cent)** while data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council shows Americans clearly prefer mustard.***

However, Canadians and Americans agree that hot dogs taste best straight off the barbecue. 59 per cent of Canadians said BBQing is their favourite method, while boiling is second (19 per cent)** followed by microwaving at a low 6 per cent.**

"Although Canadians and Americans differ in their favourite toppings choices, the two nations share a love of hot dogs that is unmistakable," Riley said.

The Maple Leaf Foods-authored etiquette endorses gravy and cheese curds on hot dogs and underscores the appropriateness of eating hot dogs with mittens and gloves in Canada. "Hot dogs are the ultimate handheld food," the etiquette states. "Plus, eating with your hands is the ultimate environmentally-friendly way to go."

Despite Canadians' natural politeness, they shouldn't feel compelled to take tiny bites or feign fullness when enjoying a sacred wiener. "Five to six bites is the recommended limit for a regular dog, while eight to 10 is acceptable for a jumbo dog at the ballpark," reads the etiquette.

In the "don't" category, people should not fret about sending thank you notes after a meal that includes hot dogs. A simple text is just fine, but again not necessary or expected. In addition, a hot dog should never be called a sandwich. According to the etiquette, "hot dogs are sacred in Canada and the name stands with or without the presence of bread. But a sandwich without the bread is just – well, ingredients."

Janet Riley, former President and 'Queen of Wien' at the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in Washington, DC for 25 years, is an expert on hot dog culture, and now brings her knowledge and hot dog whimsy to Canada and Maple Leaf Foods. She is available for media interviews about the new and improved hot dog etiquette or any imaginable fact about hot dog history, lore, nutrition or preparation.

*Exact total: 916,289,725, source: Nielsen MarketTrack, NAT+NFLD GB+DR+MM, Latest 52 weeks to PE May 22, 2021



**Statistics based on a study of 810 of Meat-Eating Canadians who have eaten Hot Dogs in the past 3 months (May 2021-July 2021) created for Maple Leaf Foods designed and programmed internally using Questionpro software with sample provided by Delvinia Asking Canadians.

***National Hot Dog and Sausage Dog Council

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaf.ca

