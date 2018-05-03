Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

14:59 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reports that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2018 there were 413 shareholders voting in person and by proxy holding in total 106,338,269 Voting Common Shares, being 83.96% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated March 20. 2018 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of Shares
Voted For*

Percentage of
Shares Voted For

Number of Shares
Withheld from
Voting*

Percentage of
Shares Withheld
from Voting

W.E. Aziz

85,837,068

81.26%

19,800,026

18.74%

W.G. Beattie

104,979,971

99.38%

657,123

0.62%

R.G. Close

105,228,674

99.61%

408,420

0.39%

D.L. Emerson

105,266,294

99.65%

370,800

0.35%

J.M. Fraser

104,522,406

98.94%

1,114,688

1.06%

J.A. Lederer

104,544,397

98.97%

1,092,697

1.03%

K.N. Lemon

105,594,171

99.96%

42,923

0.04%

J.W.F. McCain

105,434,055

99.81%

203,039

0.19%

M.H. McCain

105,059,790

99.45%

577,304

0.55%

J.P. Olson

105,392,712

99.77%

244,382

0.23%

C.M. Stephenson

104,391,170

98.82%

1,245,924

1.18%

*     As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a leading consumer protein company, making high quality, innovative products under national brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, LightlifeTM and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. TM. The Company employs approximately 11,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

