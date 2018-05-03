Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Names of Directors Number of Shares

Voted For* Percentage of

Shares Voted For Number of Shares

Withheld from

Voting* Percentage of

Shares Withheld

from Voting W.E. Aziz 85,837,068 81.26% 19,800,026 18.74% W.G. Beattie 104,979,971 99.38% 657,123 0.62% R.G. Close 105,228,674 99.61% 408,420 0.39% D.L. Emerson 105,266,294 99.65% 370,800 0.35% J.M. Fraser 104,522,406 98.94% 1,114,688 1.06% J.A. Lederer 104,544,397 98.97% 1,092,697 1.03% K.N. Lemon 105,594,171 99.96% 42,923 0.04% J.W.F. McCain 105,434,055 99.81% 203,039 0.19% M.H. McCain 105,059,790 99.45% 577,304 0.55% J.P. Olson 105,392,712 99.77% 244,382 0.23% C.M. Stephenson 104,391,170 98.82% 1,245,924 1.18%

* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a leading consumer protein company, making high quality, innovative products under national brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, LightlifeTM and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. TM. The Company employs approximately 11,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

