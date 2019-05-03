Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

May 03, 2019, 14:34 ET

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reports that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2019 there were 435 shareholders voting in person and by proxy holding in total 109,175,546 Voting Common Shares, being 87.78% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated March 21. 2019 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of Shares
Voted For

Percentage of
Shares Voted For

Number of Shares
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of
Shares Withheld
from Voting

W.E. Aziz

107,804,527

98.96%

1,136,554

1.04%

W.G. Beattie

108,074,685

99.20%

866,396

0.80%

R.G. Close

108,424,320

99.53%

516,561

0.47%

J.M. Fraser

108,080,492

99.21%

860,589

0.79%

J.A. Lederer

108,356,189

99.46%

584,892

0.54%

K.N. Lemon

108,522,444

99.62%

418,637

0.38%

J.W.F. McCain

108,841,142

99.91%

99,939

0.09%

M.H. McCain

108,370,430

99.48%

570,651

0.52%

C.M. Stephenson

108,383,333

99.49%

557,748

0.51%

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

