Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reports that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2019 there were 435 shareholders voting in person and by proxy holding in total 109,175,546 Voting Common Shares, being 87.78% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated March 21. 2019 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

from Voting W.E. Aziz 107,804,527 98.96% 1,136,554 1.04% W.G. Beattie 108,074,685 99.20% 866,396 0.80% R.G. Close 108,424,320 99.53% 516,561 0.47% J.M. Fraser 108,080,492 99.21% 860,589 0.79% J.A. Lederer 108,356,189 99.46% 584,892 0.54% K.N. Lemon 108,522,444 99.62% 418,637 0.38% J.W.F. McCain 108,841,142 99.91% 99,939 0.09% M.H. McCain 108,370,430 99.48% 570,651 0.52% C.M. Stephenson 108,383,333 99.49% 557,748 0.51%

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.

