Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Retirement of John Lederer from the Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced that, for personal reasons, Mr. John Lederer, will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5, 2021 (the "AGM").

"John has been a key contributor to the Board of Directors since he was first elected in May 2016" said Mr. Geoff Beattie, Chair of the Board. "My fellow directors and I are honoured to have served with him and will miss his thoughtful approach around the boardroom table."

"I have the highest regard for John's leadership and perspective," said Mr. Michael McCain, President and CEO. "He has played a pivotal role in providing insightful guidance and direction on critical business decisions, and I wish him well as he steps down from his role at Maple Leaf Foods."

The Company has filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to its 2021 Management Information Circular to reflect Mr. Lederer's decision to retire from the Board and to reduce the number of directors to be elected at the AGM from ten to nine. Mr. Lederer's term as director will expire at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Amendment is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com. Shareholders will continue to be able to cast their votes for the matters to be considered at the AGM using the proxies and voting information forms previously distributed to shareholders. However, any votes cast for Mr. Lederer's election will be disregarded.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com

Twitter: @MapleLeafFoods

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaf.ca

