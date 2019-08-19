Maple Leaf Foods Launches Search for New Chief Financial Officer

Debbie Simpson, CFO, has decided to depart the Company November 1, 2019

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. ("Maple Leaf" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) announced today that Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to leave her position effective November 1, 2019, following a transition period that will lead to the appointment of a new CFO.

Simpson joined the Company 12 years ago and has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the last five years. An executive search is underway for her successor.

"This is an inflection point in my career and the right time both personally and professionally for me to take on a new challenge in a new industry," Simpson said. "I have enjoyed my career with Maple Leaf immensely. In the process, I have worked alongside a Finance team with great depth and experience and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition. "

"Debbie has made a very significant contribution to Maple Leaf through her executive leadership in financial management, reporting and strategic initiatives that have shaped the future of our company," said Michael McCain, President and CEO. "We have benefited immensely from her expertise and dedication and wish her the very best as she pursues her next challenge."

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife™, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 12,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

