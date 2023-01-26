Maple Leaf Foods Named to Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers 2023

TSX: MFI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods, Inc. (TSX: MFI) has been named to the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on January 25, 2023 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 12,000 Canadian employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Maple Leaf Foods is deeply honoured and humbled to be included on Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2023," said Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer. "We are a values-driven company committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where our people are empowered, challenged, and supported as they grow themselves and their careers."

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

