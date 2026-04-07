Maple Leaf Foods Management Information Circular Now Available

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced that it has filed its 2026 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with securities regulators.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. The meeting is being hosted in a hybrid structure, meaning that shareholders may attend virtually by a live video webcast or in person at ThinkFood!, 6897 Financial Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular as it contains important information about the Annual Meeting, including the election of directors and the appointment of the Company's auditor. In addition, the Circular provides a detailed description of Maple Leaf Foods' approach to governance and executive compensation.

The Company is again using "Notice and Access" to deliver the Circular and related meeting materials, including its 2025 Annual Financial Statements, by providing Shareholders with notice of availability and access to the materials online at www.mapleleaffoods.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Notice and Access is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to distribute these materials since it reduces printing, paper and postage.

Please see below for links to the Notice and Circular:

Management Information Circular

Notice and Access Letter

Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes early by proxy and to check the Maple Leaf Foods website at www.mapleleaffoods.com for additional information about the Annual Meeting. Instructions for shareholders wishing to request paper copies of any of the meeting materials are included in the Notice.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares may contact Maple Leaf Foods' shareholder communications advisor and proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: [email protected]

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a leading, protein-focused consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf ® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.