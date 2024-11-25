Maplewood Senior Living Adds To 2024 Trophy Case With Honors From Merit Awards and GlobeSt.

Senior Living Brand Wins Gold for Innovative Fall Prevention Technology Partnership with SafelyYou, Among Other Accolades

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living with communities across the Northeast and Midwest, has been honored with two prestigious awards: the 2024 Merit Award for Healthcare in the Best Elderly Care Technology Solution category, and a spot on GlobeSt.'s Influencers in Healthcare Real Estate list. These accolades underscore Maplewood's continued commitment to enhancing resident life through cutting-edge technology and personalized, holistic care.

Innovative Fall Prevention Technology

Maplewood's groundbreaking partnership with SafelyYou, a leader in fall prevention technology, earned the company the Gold Merit Award in their HealthTech, Best Elderly Care Technology Solution category. This collaboration has revolutionized resident care by implementing advanced AI-powered fall detection technology that promptly notifies care staff, ensuring immediate assistance for residents in need.

The SafelyYou technology has been successfully deployed in three Ohio communities, achieving an impressive reduction in staff response time to just 90 seconds. Given its success, Maplewood is expanding the technology across the company.

Recognition as a Healthcare Real Estate Influencer

Maplewood Senior Living was also named one of GlobeSt.'s Influencers in Healthcare Real Estate, acknowledging Maplewood and its dedicated staff as a top organization and leading professionals transforming the healthcare real estate sector, empowering residents to live active, engaged, and healthy lives.

Commitment to Excellence

These awards add to Maplewood's growing list of 2024 accolades, which includes:

2024 Best of Senior Living Awards from A Place for Mom for all 16 Maplewood communities

Reputation 800 Award for Best-In-Class Brand Reputation for five Maplewood communities and Inspīr Carnegie Hill

for five communities and Inspīr Carnegie Hill Silver medal in the McKnight's 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards for Fall Prevention, Management or Detection

"We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards," says Shane Herlet, Co-CEO of Maplewood Senior Living. "These accolades are a testament to our commitment to redefining senior living through personalized care, innovative programming, and unwavering dedication to our residents' well-being. We look forward to continuing to elevate the standards for senior living by providing exceptional service, care, and amenities that allow our residents to live their best lives."

To learn more, visit www.maplewoodseniorliving.com

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls in senior living with SafelyYou Respond™, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, SafelyYou also solves senior living's staffing dilemma with SafelyYou Clarity™, offering an industry-first for automatic and accurate care tracking and empowering operators to align labor to residents' needs, improving both operations and quality of care.

All of this is done as part of SafelyYou's passionate mission, which is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is used by assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in 34 states across the country—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight's Tech Partner of the Year award, and has been named to Fortune's Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

