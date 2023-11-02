Maplewood Senior Living and Advanced Telemedicine Group Partner to Expand Reach of Geriatric Care Using AI- Enabled Robots

Maplewood Senior Living

02 Nov, 2023, 12:39 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living services, in collaboration with Advanced Telemedicine Group, announces a pilot program leveraging AI-enabled Temi robots to enhance the accessibility and quality of geriatric care. This collaboration aims to enhance the delivery of virtual geriatric consultations, addressing the growing need for remote healthcare services and improving the well-being of older adults. Maplewood Senior Living recently conducted the first robot-assisted geriatric consultation, in collaboration with Dr. Kathleen Rogers, Chief of Geriatric Services at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Temi robots offer at-home virtual geriatric consultations, revolutionizing care for older adults.
Temi robots – which can be controlled remotely by a physician – are equipped with medical peripherals, such as stethoscopes, pulse oximeters and blood pressure cuffs. The physician virtually "drives" the Temi into the resident's apartment and from there, they can perform a full, head-to-toe assessment of the resident. They can also assess the resident's environment by moving the Temi around the space and patch in other providers or family members. Once the appointment has been completed, the Temi can autonomously drive to the next appointment, or go to its base station to charge up.

Morgan Iorio, BSN, CDP, Corporate Director of Business Development & Reputation Management at Maplewood Senior Living, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating: "Temi represents a pivotal moment in geriatric care. Access to specialized geriatric services is often delayed by insufficient availability and local resources, which can adversely impact our seniors. I am thrilled about the opportunity for immediate virtual visits, revolutionizing the way we deliver care to our older adults."

By leveraging the Advanced Telemedicine Group's AI-enabled Temi robots, this collaboration aims to achieve the following benefits:

  • Increased Access to Geriatric Care: The use of Temi robots will extend the reach of geriatric care, ensuring that older adults residing in Maplewood Senior Living communities have access to specialized healthcare services regardless of their location. This will significantly enhance their overall well-being and quality of life.
  • Enhanced Communication: The intuitive interface and interactive capabilities of the Temi robots will foster effective communication between patients, healthcare professionals, and caregivers. This will facilitate comprehensive assessments, personalized care plans, and timely interventions, leading to improved health outcomes.
  • Improved Efficiency: The implementation of virtual geriatric consultations will streamline the care delivery process, reducing the need for unnecessary hospital visits and enabling healthcare professionals to allocate their time and resources more efficiently. This optimized approach will benefit both patients and healthcare providers.

"The demand for geriatric care has seen a significant rise in recent years, driven by factors such as an aging population and limited access to specialized healthcare in certain areas," said Brian Geyser, Vice President of Health and Wellness at Maplewood Senior Living. "Virtual geriatric consults have emerged as a crucial solution to bridge this gap, allowing older adults to receive expert guidance from the comfort of their own homes. However, there are challenges associated with the implementation of virtual care, including the need for user-friendly interfaces and effective communication tools, which this aims to address."

Dr. Rogers will provide medical guidance and clinical oversight throughout the pilot program. Her commitment to advancing patient care and improving health outcomes will ensure the high standards of virtual geriatric consultations.

Anna de Graaf
[email protected] 

About Maplewood Senior Living
Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit maplewoodseniorliving.com.

About Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Renowned for its patient care, Cleveland Clinic provides a wide range of medical services and specialties, including geriatric medicine, and is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and innovative practices.

About Advanced Telemedicine Group
Advanced Telemedicine Group is a leading provider of telemedicine solutions, specializing in the development of AI-enabled robotic platforms. Their innovative technology facilitates virtual consultations and brings healthcare services to remote locations, improving access to care and enhancing patient outcomes.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill Achieves Platinum SAGECare Credential, Demonstrating Commitment to LGBTQ+ Senior Care

What If Artificial Intelligence Could Prevent a Potential Fall? This Connecticut Memory Care Community Says It Can.

