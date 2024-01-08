Maplewood Senior Living Joins Observational Study to Advance BrainCheck's Digital Cognitive Assessment Technology

Researchers aim to better understand brain health among healthy older adults and normal age-related cognition

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living communities, recently joined an observational study to advance BrainCheck's digital cognitive assessment technology and help researchers better understand normal age-related cognition among healthy adults.

BrainCheck's technology easily and objectively detects signs of cognitive impairment, which may have association with dementia including Alzheimer's. After the assessment is completed, BrainCheck's advanced algorithm assigns the patient overall and domain-level performance scores supported by a growing normative database, empowering clinicians with meaningful data to assess, analyze, and act on their patients' cognitive concerns earlier and more effectively.

The study evaluates patients on a number of metrics, including memory, attention, and executive function and aims to further enhance the company's technology by evaluating a healthy population of adults aged 50 and over. The study aims to recruit 1,200 participants in total and is continuing to enroll. All seven of Maplewood's Connecticut communities have been contributing to these efforts.

"BrainCheck's platform offers rapid, reliable resources to support accurate assessments, stratify individual risk, and deliver actionable insights that can help preserve patient brain health," said Bin Huang, Principal Scientist, BrainCheck, Inc. "With this research, we aim to better understand the course of cognitive decline as a person ages, which will further improve our normative database and ultimately, our technology. Our partnership with Maplewood helped us to refine the program, and the insights gained from residents aged 80 and older have been particularly valuable in understanding cognitive impairment and decline in this age category."

Brian Geyser, Vice President of Health and Wellness at Maplewood Senior Living, stated, "Our partnership with BrainCheck exemplifies Maplewood's dedication to thought leadership in the senior living industry. Through the Center for Aging Innovation, we are continuously seeking ways to improve the lives of our residents, and this study is a testament to our commitment to enhancing early detection of cognitive decline. Our participation in this study is a prime example of Maplewood's commitment to enhancing cognitive care."

The Center for Aging Innovation at Maplewood Senior Living has also piloted other technologies aimed to enhance the lives of those with Alzheimer's and other dementias, including SafelyYou, whose consent-activated cameras detect adverse safety events and prompt rapid staff response.

For more information on Maplewood Senior Living, or to schedule a tour at one of Maplewood's sixteen locations across the Northeast and Ohio, visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

Media Contacts

Olivia Klein

[email protected]

646-629-0045

[email protected]

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

About BrainCheck

BrainCheck's plug-and-play platform is the only solution of its kind that empowers providers with an all-in approach to cognitive care, offering the tools needed to intervene sooner and combat cognitive decline. Trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists, BrainCheck's platform is the most comprehensive solution commercially available across the cognitive care continuum, streamlining screening, assessment, care planning, and monitoring. To learn more about BrainCheck or schedule a demo, visit https://braincheck.com.

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living