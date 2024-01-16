Maplewood Senior Living Receives Caring Stars 2024 Awards for Best Senior Living

All Three Ohio Maplewood Communities Recognized for Second Consecutive Year

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring.com has announced that all three Maplewood Senior Living communities in Ohio — for the second consecutive year — are winners of the Best Senior Living: Caring Stars 2024 awards. These prestigious awards recognize the top-rated senior living communities nationwide.

The 2024 recipients include Maplewood at Chardon in Geauga County, Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls in Summit County, and Maplewood at Twinsburg, also located in Summit County.

"We are thrilled that for the second straight year, all three of our Ohio communities have been named winners of the Caring Stars 2024 awards," said Shane Herlet, Chief Operating Officer at Maplewood Senior Living. "This ongoing recognition reflects our steadfast commitment to service excellence and enriching the lives of our senior residents."

The Caring Stars Award is widely recognized as an all-important appraisal by which seniors and their families measure the highest-rated senior living communities, nursing homes, and senior care agencies in the United States. Caring Stars recognizes service excellence in senior living and in-home care based on consumer ratings and reviews on Caring.com.

Maplewood Senior Living's award-winning assisted living and memory care communities provide a senior living experience that is truly personal, with concierge services, housekeeping, and assistance tailored to each resident's lifestyle preferences and needs. Each community is distinct and offers warm and welcoming environments that are designed to encourage engagement and feel like home.

Families and residents of Maplewood attest to the community's outstanding qualities and welcoming atmosphere. "My grandfather has been living at Maplewood for almost a year and our family has nothing but amazing things to say about the facility and the staff. The staff that you see are their staff. There are no agencies, which was very important to us," said Crystal, granddaughter of a Maplewood Cuyahoga Falls resident. "They not only take care of the residents but are super supportive of the families and bend over backward for them, and this starts when you walk in the front door."

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities, and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr . This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

