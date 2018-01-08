Maplewood Senior Living Recognized By Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards

Marking its fifth cycle this year, the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards recognize cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living. More than 80 organizations nationwide were nominated for awards across 11 categories with each entry judged by a panel of experts from the senior living industry based on a scoring system that evaluated criteria ranging from the inclusion of design elements specific to each project type, community integration, amenities and lifestyle features.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Senior Housing News for our dedication to improving the lives of seniors through our innovative design style at Mill Hill Residence and broadly across all of our residences. While aging, including memory impairment, presents certain challenges, our approach helps residents to continue to live their life to its fullest potential," said Gregory D. Smith, President and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living.

Maplewood's Mill Hill Residence provides assisted living and distinct memory care options to address the unique needs of residents with early, moderate and advanced stages of memory impairment. Located in scenic Cape Cod, the residence is designed as a classic New England architecture inspired by the surrounding style that is emulated throughout the Islands. With personalized services and modern amenities, Mill Hill Residence promotes a healthy, active lifestyle for all residents.

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Maplewood Senior Living, based in Westport, CT, owns and operates 15 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio. Future developments include Princeton, NJ and Southport, CT. An Upper East Side, Manhattan, NYC project falls within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, international lifestyle brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit maplewoodseniorliving.com.

