Maplewood Senior Living Wins Silver Medal in 2024 McKnight's Technology Awards

The company's innovative partnership with SafelyYou took home an award in the "Fall Prevention, Management or Detection" category

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury senior living provider Maplewood Senior Living has been awarded a Silver medal in the McKnight's 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards. This honor highlights Maplewood's innovative partnership with AI-powered fall prevention company SafelyYou.

SafelyYou offers cutting-edge, consent-activated cameras equipped with artificial intelligence that accurately detect falls among senior living residents and promptly notify care staff in the event of a fall, ensuring immediate assistance for those in need. Maplewood implemented SafelyYou technology in three of its Ohio communities and achieved remarkable results, including a reduction in staff response time to resident falls to just 90 seconds.

"We are honored to receive a Silver medal in this year's awards," said Eileen Duggan, Vice President of Operations at Maplewood Senior Living. "These prestigious awards not only celebrate innovative technology solutions in the senior living industry but also provide extensive insights into trends throughout the entire sector. Our partnership with SafelyYou demonstrates that Maplewood Senior Living is dedicated to providing our residents with the highest quality of care."

Submissions for the awards were judged by a panel of 21 distinguished long-term care stakeholders. According to McKnight's, "in some cases, just a few tenths of a point separated those who won medals from those who didn't." Maplewood Senior Living previously received a Bronze Medal in the Innovator of the Year category in the 2023 awards.

Following the success of SafelyYou in their Ohio communities, Maplewood Senior Living has installed the technology in its Southport, Connecticut community. Additionally, Maplewood Senior Living is rolling out SafelyYou technology at its Inspīr Embassy Row senior living residence, which is under development and scheduled to open in December 2024 in Washington, DC, with plans for further expansion to other communities in the near future.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls in senior living with SafelyYou Respond™, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, SafelyYou also solves senior living's staffing dilemma with SafelyYou Clarity™, offering an industry-first for automatic and accurate care tracking and empowering operators to align labor to residents' needs, improving both operations and quality of care.

All of this is done as part of SafelyYou's passionate mission, which is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is used by assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in 34 states across the country—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight's Tech Partner of the Year award, and has been named to Fortune's Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

Contact:

Olivia Klein

[email protected]

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living