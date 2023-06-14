Mappedin Hires VP of Global Partnerships While Continuing to Accelerate Growth into new Markets

News provided by

Mappedin, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

WATERLOO, ON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mappedin, the leading platform for digital indoor maps, is excited to announce the addition of Yuval Kossovsky who joins the company from Apple.

Mappedin's current growth mission entails scaling the team and bolstering its go-to-market efforts across a variety of new industries. Many of these industries Yuval has a deep understanding of. Yuval joins the company as VP of Global Partnerships, coming from a decade of sales engineering and program development within the mapping space. Most recently, he played a critical role in the creation and global adoption of the Indoor Mapping Data Format, also known as IMDF and part of Apple's Indoor Maps Program. Yuval's understanding of and passion for the indoor mapping space paired with his product-driven approach to sales makes him a natural fit to help Mappedin expand.

"I've worked closely with Mappedin since the launch of the Indoor Maps Program. Mappedin has demonstrated that they are ahead of the game not only with their technology, but with their understanding of the market and impressive customer base. Over the years, I've watched the company grow and tackle valuable new problems. I strongly believe in the future of indoor mapping and think that Mappedin is positioned well to lead the market here," said Yuval Kossovsky.

Mappedin is on a mission to enable maps everywhere. Whether it's helping travelers through complex airports, delivering fan experiences at stadiums, or powering IoT, the built environment requires accurate digital maps. Mappedin's solutions uniquely serve this need by automating and simplifying the traditional mapping process.

"Yuval has been an incredible resource to Mappedin over the last five years as we worked together during the growth of both the Indoor Maps Program and Mappedin. He brings a wealth of knowledge from the geospatial industry and a passion behind the mission at Mappedin. He is the right fit to help us tackle new verticals and continue expanding the business," said Hongwei Liu, Founder & CEO at Mappedin.

About Mappedin

Mappedin builds user-friendly mapping tools that make the indoors visible — empowering businesses to create the experiences that people now expect. Whether you're a building manager or a CAD expert, Mappedin enables anyone to create useful indoor maps. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, we have more than 1.5 billion square feet of space managed within our indoor mapping platform.

SOURCE Mappedin, Inc.

Also from this source

Mappedin Expands Strategic Indoor Mapping Initiatives and Scale with Microsoft

Mappedin Raises Series A to Accelerate Growth as Demand for Indoor Mapping Increases

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.