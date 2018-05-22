Mapping Capabilities Added to Futuri Media's TopLine, Designed to Drive Additional Revenue for Radio Clients

CLEVELAND, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri Media, a global leader in SaaS technology designed to drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters, today announced that its TopLine system has added the TopLine-MapIt™ feature, which creates custom maps showing stations' geographic reach relevant to a potential client's business. TopLine-MapIt™ is now available to display sales research for business categories for TopLine subscribers.

The TopLine-MapIt™ feature, which is included in all TopLine subscriptions, provides audience and consumer mapping capabilities. These maps overlay the stations' geographic reach with data that's specifically relevant to a client's business. The end goal is to provide buyers with a highly effective visualization to demonstrate how station audiences geographically relate to a sponsor's brand and business goals.

Futuri's TopLine is designed to give sales professionals their time back, so they can focus on what they do best - developing business. TopLine provides resources for sales teams in the field at every step in the sales process, from positioning to presenting and closing. Earlier this year, TopLine also announced a new Appointment Prep Report feature, which includes Decision-Maker Personality Profiles: Information to help determine the best way to communicate with prospects and key decision makers. The report includes an overview of their personality-type, tips to communicate effectively, and how to set the agenda for the most compelling meeting.

The end goal is to provide buyers with a highly effective visualization to demonstrate how station audiences geographically relate to a sponsor's brand and business goals. These are critical visualizations to help tell the story of why local radio advertising works.

"Data is a crucial tool for making decisions, but there's just so much of it. We built TopLine on turning that data into insights, and that helped us deliver more than $100 million in revenue to our partners in 2017," said Daniel Anstandig, Futuri Media CEO. "As data-visualization becomes an increasingly important part of the broadcast marketing sales and engagement landscape, we're committed to providing even more tools to develop and close business."

For more on TopLine by Futuri Media, visit futurimedia.com/topline.

ABOUT FUTURI MEDIA

Futuri Media is a global leader in SaaS technology designed to drive audience and revenue growth by deepening consumers' trust in, affinity for, and loyalty to brands and the teams who represent them. Futuri Media's audience engagement and sales technology, for which it holds 11 published or pending patents in 151 countries, is used by thousands of broadcasters and publishers worldwide. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years, Futuri Media's best-in-class customer support is a key driver of its growth. Founded by CEO Daniel Anstandig in 2009, Futuri Media is dedicated to driving measurable success for its partners through innovative SaaS technology, proactivity, speed, and trust in all of its relationships. http://www.futurimedia.com

